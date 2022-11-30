Ferrari's Mattia Binotto already talking to another F1 team: Reports

Ferrari's former team principal Mattia Binotto is already in talks with other teams, aiming to secure his future somewhere else on the F1 grid.

According to Italian journalist Leo Turini, Binotto could find his way to German giant Audi for its 2026 F1 debut. The way Ferrari has gone about handling Binotto's departure is questionable at best. The team languishes without a team principal as well as a technical director, and there aren't many willing to take up that role.

Binotto has reportedly spoken to Audi ahead of their 2026 entry.



According to reports on Mattia Binotto's departure, it has been suggested that the Italian engineer has been courting offers from multiple teams, including Alpine and Aston Martin. Having said that, however, nothing has been signed yet.

The former Ferrari engineer had been part of the Italian squad for 28 years. When it comes to proving himself, he has ample evidence showing how brilliant he can be. On the eve of his departure from Ferrari, Binotto said:

“With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari. I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.”

He added:

“I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me. I would like to thank all the people at the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfaction.”

Where does the former Ferrari team principal go now?

Mattia Binotto will be courting quite a few lucrative offers at the moment. One of the most prominent names appears to be Audi. Binotto has shown the ability to head one of the best PUs in the Turbo Hybrid era and would be a valuable contributor to the German team. Having said that, it remains to be seen if the Italian is willing to keep his distance from F1 for the next three years and wait until 2026 to return to the sport.

Other options that already feature on the grid include Aston Martin and Alpine. The question for Binotto could also revolve around his personal life as he has spent the last 28 years in the factories of Maranello. Will he be willing to uproot his home in pursuit of something different? It's hard to pick the brains of the Italian on this front.

