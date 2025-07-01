Ferrari's much-hyped upgrade's timeline becomes clear: Reports

Scuderia Ferrari will reportedly introduce a new rear suspension at the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix scheduled on July 27 at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. The upgrade will likely address the car's weakness of low grip while exiting slow corners.

The Italian team introduced a floor upgrade in Austria, which improved the drivability of the SF-25 to an extent. Charles Leclerc got a podium at P3, while Lewis Hamilton finished P4.

While Austria's track was extremely hot, the floor upgrade's real litmus test will likely be at Silverstone, which is a high-speed circuit. Moreover, the Maranello-based squad's development window will extend until late July.

According to Motorsport Italia, Ferrari will introduce a much-awaited rear suspension upgrade at the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix scheduled on July 27 at Spa. The upper suspension arm will reportedly be connected lower to the gearbox, a design Mercedes previously introduced with the W16.

The upgraded rear suspension is likely aimed at improving the traction of the SF-25 at slow corners. It might reduce tire slippage while accelerating out of slow corners, thus leading to less overheating of tires.

However, the upgrade will likely come at the cost of SF-25's stability. While braking, the rear might lift more than usual, making the car more unpredictable and difficult to control at corners.

Currently, Charles Leclerc is more comfortable with the reliability of the car, as his main complaint is the lack of pace. On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton is still struggling to adapt to the core design of the SF-25. He has been experimenting with the setups since the beginning of the year, and in Austria, the seven-time world champion complained of balance issues.

Both drivers are unhappy with SF-25's current state and consistently demand significant upgrade packages.

Lewis Hamilton wants Ferrari to fix the balance issue

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty

At the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix, Ferrari appeared stronger than usual, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finishing P3 and P4, respectively. However, the seven-time world champion voiced his concerns with the balance of the SF-25, saying he was struggling under braking.

Talking to RacingNews365, Hamilton said:

"I'm having to manage these brakes really early on, which is definitely losing some time. That's something I'm really pushing to get fixed, because that's not great, and then just with balance. I was really struggling with balance."

Despite finishing P4 in Austria, Hamilton's deficit to teammate Charles Leclerc was over 10 seconds. This has been a recurring issue since the start of the season. The Brit has been unable to match Leclerc's pace, let alone challenge him.

Ferrari is bearing the brunt of this performance gap, as they are trailing by 207 points to McLaren in the constructors' championship. The upgrades will play a big role in the Italian team's quest for their first title since 2008.

