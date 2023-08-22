F1 fans did not hold back after they were left unimpressed by Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur's comments regarding the 2024 season.

The Italian team have slipped back in the 2023 season after finishing P2 behind Red Bull last year. The Prancing Horses are yet to win a race this season and have only amassed three podiums, all coming from Charles Leclerc.

They are currently sitting in P4 but Vasseur confirmed that they have stopped developing for this season and shifted focus on next year. While speaking about the 2024 season to Gazzetta, the Ferrari team boss said:

“For this season, we stopped development in the wind tunnel at the end of July, but we have new parts already approved and in the works – that should arrive in Qatar or Austin. For the single-seater for 2024, we are still at the philosophical concepts."

“The numbers say that you have to be aggressive in the project but with simulations and equations, we are already at the maximum. We have to think differently, find margins so the drivers can push without always being at the limit.”

However, the Tifosi were left unimpressed as one fan claimed that they have been hearing the same thing since 2008, writing:

"Ferrari's been saying this since 2008 though..."

Ferrari F1 driver on the goals for the second half of the season

Carlos Sainz stated that the team needs to work together in the second half of the season to maximize the results and extract the most from the car. The Ferrari driver said, as per Motorsport.com:

"[We need to] focus more on maximizing the car's potential and the team's performance in this second half of the season. We want to make sure we maximize our constructor points, stop kind of expecting a win or a podium, and just focus on nailing the principles and be consistent. I think we all expected the car to be more competitive, ourselves to be more competitive and the field has got really, really tight."

"Now, you're going through these massive up and downs where some weekends you might be fighting for P3 and others you're just finishing P8, which in performance swing just might mean you are 0.1s in front missing or 0.1s behind that tight field, which is not a lot."

It will be interesting to see how Ferrari fares in the second half of the season and if they can retain P2 in the championship.