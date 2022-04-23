"That certainly is quite a worry" - Ferrari's tire degradation at 2022 F1 Imola GP Sprint could be 'significant', warns former Mercedes driver

Ferrari's rapid tire degradation during the 2022 F1 Imola GP Sprint could be a troubling sign for the Scuderia, according to former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg.

Rosberg was the last Mercedes driver not named Hamilton to win the F1 World Drivers' Championship back in 2016. Now an analyst with Sky Sports, the German had a worrying missive for the Scuderia after Charles Leclerc was pipped to victory in the 21-lap race by Max Verstappen. Rosberg said:

“That certainly is quite a worry for Ferrari because the tyre degradation was very big at the end there and the lap time difference between the two was quite significant. That will make it difficult for them tomorrow. And [Max] Verstappen, that is just typical, so relentless and that is why he is one of those guys that you least want to see in your rear views rears going bigger and bigger because that guy is going attack giving it 100%. That is what he did there and I am loving these sprint races, why not, it was really fun to watch, really good action so I am all for it.”

Leclerc led from Turn 1 on the opening lap after catching Verstappen off-guard with a quick start. The Monegasque, however, was unable to cope with the degradation of his front left tire towards the end.

"Our drivers are free to fight" - Ferrari boss confirms team has no plans to introduce team orders between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has reiterated that the Scuderia have no plans to enforce team orders between their two drivers in 2022.

Charles Leclerc has raced into the lead of the World Drivers' Championship with solid performances in each race weekend so far. While logic dictates that Leclerc has a better chance of a title between himself and Carlos Sainz, Binotto feels it is too early to call a winner between the two. During an interview, the Italian said:

“It’s only three races which have been done now. There are still 20 races left, hopefully 19 or 20. So the championship is still very long. Our drivers are free to fight, and I am really looking forward and enjoying that they are battling for a good place, and first place, if possible.”

Meanwhile, Leclerc holds a 40-point lead over his teammate going into the feature race at the 2022 F1 Imola GP this weekend.

