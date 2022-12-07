Ferrari selects Lewis Hamilton's former boss as team principal: Reports

If reports are to be believed, then Ferrari appears to have selected Lewis Hamilton's former boss Frederic Vasseur as the replacement for Mattia Binotto. The current Alfa Romeo team principal will be jumping ship from the Swiss team at the end of the season, as reported by F1-Insider.

With Audi's takeover at Sauber imminent and the influence on the Swiss team expected to increase from the 2024 F1 season onwards, Vasseur's job was already at risk. The German manufacturer wanted its own personnel at the top positions to take care of everything. This move acts not only as a promotion for Vasseur as he moves to the Scuderia, the most successful team in the sport's history, but also provides job security as his days at Sauber were seemingly numbered.

The report from F1-Insider states that the Frenchman will succeed Binotto when the latter leaves his position at the end of the year. It stated:

"The search appears to have come to an end. According to information from F1-Insider.com, a decision was made in Maranello. Accordingly, Frédéric Vasseur (54) is to become the new team boss at Ferrari. He succeeds Mattia Binotto, who is stepping down from his post at the end of the year. Announcement is expected later this year."

According to the report, the aim of bringing Vasseur to the Italian squad is its chairman John Elkann's attempt to finally see the team win the world title. It further stated:

"For the French Vasseur, the appointment to Maranello means promotion and risk at the same time. Because after the resignation of Mattia Binotto shortly after the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi two and a half weeks ago, the Ferrari bosses around the grandson of the former Fiat and Ferrari patriarch Gianni Agnelli, John Elkann (46), finally want to see the world title."

Fred Vasseur could face resistance at Ferrari

According to the aforementioned report, it might not all be smooth sailing for Fred Vasseur as he might face resistance from within the Scuderia. The source of said resistance could be Charles Leclerc's manager Nicholas Todt. Todt had a successful relationship with Vasseur and the two had co-founded the majorly successful ART Grand Prix team. The two, however, fell out bitterly four years ago and the remnants of that friction could still be there in the relationship.

The report stated:

"It won't be easy. Because Ferrari insiders expect headwind for Vasseur, especially domestically. The greatest danger could come from Leclerc manager Nicholas Todt. The son of former Ferrari team boss and FIA President Jean Todt founded together with Vasseur the extremely successful ART Grand Prix team in the junior classes, with which Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Nico Hülkenberg, among others, won titles. But four years ago, the two partners fell out in a bitter argument."

Vasseur will be hoping for better fortune in the team as he replaces Mattia Binotto, the man responsible for the Italian team's resurgence to the front of the grid.

