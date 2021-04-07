Charles Leclerc will test Ferrari's aero upgrades for Imola

Ferrari's Bahrain Grand Prix weekend boosted confidence at Maranello. The team finished both their cars in the points and looked competitive in the strong Formula 1 midfield.

With a three-week gap between the season-opener and the next race, we expect teams to bring upgrades to their cars. Ferrari will bring their first aerodynamic upgrade package to their home Grand Prix at Imola.

Round 1 in the bag 💼



Time to shift our focus towards Imola in a few weeks time 💪#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/NmdFyuZPKY — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 30, 2021

Ferrari give different tasks to Leclerc and Sainz

With Ferrari bringing a significant package at the next Grand Prix weekend, the Scuderia have split duties between their drivers. According to formula1.uno, Charles Leclerc will test out the new aero upgrades at Ferrari's simulator in Maranello.

Carlos Sainz has been given the task of looking at the previous race at Bahrain. This will help the Spaniard understand the car in his debut season with the team. It will also familiarize him with the team's setup practices for tracks similar to the Bahrain International Circuit.

Ferrari are in an optimistic mood for the 2021 season. The team enjoyed a decent start to their campaign in Bahrain. However, by their own admission, the team is still not a regular contender for podiums. Ferrari will hope that their upgrade package delivers the necessary performance and that there are no correlation issues in the data gathered from their wind tunnel.

The next step for Ferrari is to be the undisputed leader of the midfield, and then the team can consider challenging Red Bull and Mercedes for wins. With rumors about a better engine for 2022, the future looks bright for the Scuderia. Will Ferrari return to the top step of the podium this season? Only time will tell.