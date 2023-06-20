Ferrari set to hold talks with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz about frequent strategic debacles 

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur revealed the Italian team will be meeting in Maranello with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to discuss the recurring strategic mishaps. The race in Canada had mixed-weather qualifying sessions and it did not go the way of the Italian team.

Despite showing immense potential early in the weekend, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was eliminated in Q2 while Carlos Sainz(who could only manage P8) had a 3-place grid penalty for impeding another driver. Admitting that the situation was not ideal, Fred Vasseur revealed that the team and the drivers will be having a discussion on Tuesday in Maranello. As quoted by Autosport.com, the Ferrari boss said:

We have to think about what happened. We will have a meeting to discuss about it on Tuesday to fix it. You can always do a better job. But it is true also that the [impression] that you have 10 seconds after qualifying is not always the best one. We had a good discussion with Charles. We gave him the global picture of the situation; what happened during the session, and it was much more calm.”

To add to it, he said:

“At this stage the rain was coming, and we wanted to put a time on the board as soon as possible. If you pit at the end of lap one to put a set of softs on, then you have two laps to warm up the tyres and you postpone your first flying lap for five minutes. It was not the right strategy at this stage.”

Ferrari's qualifying result showed something went wrong

While explaining the reasoning behind Ferrari's pit calls, Vasseur was quite honest with the team's fortunes as he admitted the qualifying result was a sign that something surely went wrong. He said:

“I think the confusion came from the fact that he probably did not get the global picture of the quali and so on. We have probably to improve some areas so that he has to put himself in our shoes sometimes. We can't say that we did a good job [in qualifying]. I think the pace was mega, but we finished 10/11. So, it means something went wrong.”

The race was remarkably better for the Italian team as the gamble of only stopping once in the race helped the Italian team make up places and finish the race in P4 and P5 after starting the race in P10 and P11 respectively.

