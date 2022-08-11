Ferrari set to launch a new engine hybrid system at 2022 F1 Belgian GP

Ferrari will be bringing in an upgraded power unit hybrid system after the summer break. The Italian squad has suffered from reliability issues throughout the season, which severely hindered them from making a notable run at the title. Speaking to the media, Mattia Binotto revealed that the team would be introducing an upgraded hybrid system after the summer break.

When questioned about what the expectations could be for it, the Ferrari boss emphasized its increased reliability. Binotto also pointed out a similar issue faced by Mercedes last season where the engine was suffering from a significant drop in performance after a few races. He said:

"Yes, we expect improvements to the hybrid system that can help us during the entire period of the engine freeze. We are working hard, but it won't be a turning point. I don't think that's a strategy, but rather the consequence. It was the case for [Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes in 2021], because I don't think that was predetermined. It's always better to have the strongest, but most reliable engine."

Ferrari didn't get a great result heading into the summer break as Charles Leclerc lost a possible win due to a poor strategic call by the team. Speaking to the media before heading into the summer break, Binotto said:

"Today's result is unsatisfactory. In general, we did not perform well, with the car unable to reproduce Friday's pace and in terms of how we managed the strategy and pit stops. Analysing every aspect of this race is our top priority over the coming days, in order to prepare as well as possible for the remaining Grand Prix."

Charles Leclerc ready to fight back with Ferrari in the second half of the season

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc Tough one today. Not the race we wanted before the holidays but it’s now time to recharge the batteries and come back stronger in a month. Tough one today. Not the race we wanted before the holidays but it’s now time to recharge the batteries and come back stronger in a month. https://t.co/zVCncdP3e7

Charles Leclerc lost another race win to Max Verstappen due to a questionable call from the team in Budapest. Having said that, the driver was looking forward to going into the summer break, recharging his batteries, coming back, and attacking stronger in the championship.

"It's a shame we didn't bring home a better result, because the car felt good and we had a strong pace on Medium tyres today. Unfortunately, the Hards just did not work in these conditions."

"We now need to see what we could have done better, recharge our batteries over the break and be ready to fight in the second part of the season."

