Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton rocked up for his grand Maranello debut wearing a $300,000 watch

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton was spotted wearing a $300k Richard Mille watch in one of the pictures clicked during his debut with the Italian outfit. He recently drove the Ferrari SF-23 on the team's Fiorano Circuit which was attended by a large crowd in Italy.

Hamilton's move to the Italian outfit is one of the biggest moves the sport has ever witnessed in its long history. It came as a complete shock when it was announced last year. Earlier this week, he arrived at Maranello to officially start working with the team.

In one of the many pictures that were released upon his arrival, he could be seen wearing a $300k Richard Mille watch (per Wrist Afficionado). Notably, Hamilton wore IWC Schaffhausen watches during his time with Mercedes, but being a Ferrari driver now, he was wearing a premium watch from its sponsor.

The premium watch has components made from Grade 5 titanium and weighs just 32 grams.

Hamilton moved to Ferrari using an exit clause from his two-year Mercedes contract. He replaced Carlos Sainz, who will race for Williams Racing in the 2025 F1 season. Hamilton will pair with Charles Leclerc, who has been with the team since 2019.

Lewis Hamilton reflects on his first day at Ferrari

As mentioned, Lewis Hamilton went out on the Fiorano Circuit in the SF-23, the team's 2023 competitor. This was the first time in his career that he drove a Ferrari F1 car.

His debut in the car was witnessed by many spectators who gathered around the circuit on the public road. Also watching him drive around in the foggy morning were team principal Frederic Vasseur and deputy Jérôme d'Ambrosio. His family members had also joined.

Reflecting on his first drive in the car, Lewis Hamilton mentioned that it was one of the "best feelings" of his life.

"I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life," F1 quoted Lewis Hamilton.

"When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, it was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again."

Hamilton will get behind the wheel of a Ferrari again later this month to participate in a Pirelli tire test.

