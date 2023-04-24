Ferrari starting to get ‘upset’ by Carlos Sainz as the Spaniard’s uncertain future looms large

Spanish paper El Nacional claims that Ferrari is starting to get upset with Carlos Sainz in 2023. According to the news outfit, the Scuderia team is getting frustrated with the Spaniard's poor form this year.

The Italian team entered this year's grid with great anticipation, believing that their SF-23 was capable of challenging Red Bull for the championship titles. However, the start of the season has been disheartening as the car lacks downforce and much like its predecessor, wears out its tires quickly.

Ferrari News 🐎 @FanaticsFerrari 🎙️| Carlos Sainz has responded to rumours that he could possibly leave Ferrari for Audi in 2026:



“I’m surprised how people make things up.”



This has resulted in both Sainz and his teammate Charles Leclerc falling behind not only Red Bull but also Aston Martin and Mercedes. The team has had its worst start to a season since 2009, claims the newspaper.

However, the media outlet claims the team is partly blaming Sainz for their downfall and reports:

“To this, we must add that Ferrari are starting to get tired of Carlos Sainz. The Spanish driver is not performing in the team as expected and they are getting fed up with the excuses from Madrid. The truth is that, for some time now, at Ferrari they are beginning to be upset with Sainz. He has not performed as expected. He has disappointed. They thought he would be a star driver and he is not showing it."

Carlos Sainz issues statement after FIA rejects Ferrari's plea to retract his Australian GP penalty

After the 2023 Australian Grand Prix, Ferrari made public the 'right to review' paperwork and urged the FIA to overturn the penalty given to Carlos Sainz. However, the FIA rejected the appeal, stating that the evidence provided by the team was insufficient and unconvincing.

Subsequently, Carlos Sainz shared a statement on his official social media accounts in response to this decision:

"Very disappointed that the FIA did not grant us a right to review."

He added:

"Two weeks later, I still think the penalty is too disproportionate and I believe it should have at least been reviewed on the basis of the evidence and reasoning we have presented. We have to continue working together to improve certain things for the future."

"The consistency and decision-making process has been a hot topic for many seasons now and we need to be clearer for the sake of our sport. What happened in Australia is now in the past and I am 100% focused on the next race in Baku."

Despite the FIA's decision to reject the right to review the appeal, Carlos Sainz remains determined and focused on the upcoming race in Baku. Sainz currently holds the fifth position in the drivers' championship, having amassed 20 points.

