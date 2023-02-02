Ferrari strategist under the scanner of new team principal Fred Vasseur: Reports

Ferrari strategist Inaki Rueda will be under the scanner as the new team boss keeps an eye on him. The strategist was responsible for some glaring errors last year and cost Charles Leclerc multiple race wins. So much so that even Mattia Binotta was under fire to take some action.

According to the Italian publication f1sport, Fred Vasseur is not going to take things lightly if the performance is subpar. Inaku Rueda could find himself on the wrong end of the stick.

The report stated:

"The Spaniard's position within the Cavallino still seems to be very solid (at the moment). But at Ferrari with Vasseur as the new team principal, Rueda will have his (last) chance as head of strategy. From the series: the Spaniard will no longer be able to make the mistakes of 2022 . In the past in Maranello for much less heads have been blown in the team, so we'll see how the story ends... And luckily Vasseur is not Binotto..."

The report added that a team like the Prancing Horse cannot afford to have these blunders, especially in Charles Leclerc's title fight:

"On the other hand , it is not possible for an F1 team like Ferrari to make such blatant mistakes in terms of strategy. Especially in the first part of last year's season, when F1-75 was in full global battle against Red Bull! Then, more often than not, the intended victim of these "unfortunate" strategies was always Leclerc... The very one who fought with Verstappen to win races, at least until Ferrari played it on the track on an equal footing with Red Bull."

Ferrari needs immediate improvements in the strategic department

The Italian squad finally had a shot at the title in 2022 for the first time since 2018. But if there was one thing that was quite obvious, it was the fact that the team needed to make immediate improvements.

The strategy unit failed quite a bit because of questionable tactics and cost Charles Leclerc multiple wins. With race wins in Monaco, Silverstone, and Hungary slipping away due to questionable strategies, the team will be under pressure to do things better next season.

