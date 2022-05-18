Ferrari to submit report of each F1 team's expenses to the FIA - Reports

Ferrari will submit a dossier of the estimated amount of expenses borne by each team in the first five races of the season to the FIA. A report carried by formu1a.uno stated that:

“In order not to leave anything to chance and to avoid going too far with the season and it may be too late, Ferrari will shortly present a dossier with the expenses of each team at the start of the season to the FIA. Many will wonder how the various teams can verify how much another team is spending, at least in terms of developments.”

The report further stated that:

“The quantification in terms of cost that the FIA has created with regard to each particular update comes into play, both in terms of design and production, and as development in the gallery and in the CFD. It is clearly a hypothetical cost but one that can give the team an idea of how much the competing team has spent. Also, because the various teams have carefully studied every detail, bringing to the track many modular macro components that are actually the union of various smaller pieces. Among these is the fund.”

LC @LappedCars | Ferrari will shortly present a dossier with the expenses of each team at the start of the season to the FIA.



#F1 [@SmilexTech] | Ferrari will shortly present a dossier with the expenses of each team at the start of the season to the FIA. 🚨| Ferrari will shortly present a dossier with the expenses of each team at the start of the season to the FIA.#F1 [@SmilexTech]

The report also clarified that this was not a sign of war between Ferrari and Red Bull. Instead, the report terms it as an attempt by the Italian team to gain a better understanding of how the cost cap could be getting implemented, stating:

“However, the dossier must not be seen as a protest by Ferrari against the Anglo-Austrian team, but rather a support, of the new elements, that the Italian team wants to give to the Federation to highlight even more directly the expenses of the various teams, Red Bull primarily.”

Signs of Ferrari starting to panic in its battle against Red Bull?

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen Incredibly happy to win here in Miami



No weekend is ever easy in F1, especially on a new demanding track like this one 🥵



That’s why I am all the more proud we were able to put it all together in the end, great work team Yes boys!!!Incredibly happy to win here in MiamiNo weekend is ever easy in F1, especially on a new demanding track like this one 🥵That’s why I am all the more proud we were able to put it all together in the end, great work team @redbullracing Yes boys!!! 🏆 Incredibly happy to win here in Miami 💪No weekend is ever easy in F1, especially on a new demanding track like this one 🥵That’s why I am all the more proud we were able to put it all together in the end, great work team @redbullracing 👏 https://t.co/BrIUJU7n9D

With Ferrari referring to the FIA this early into the season, is this a sign of the Italian squad starting to feel the pressure of Red Bull mounting a recovery with two back-to-back wins?

While there hasn't been any sizeable upgrade that has been fitted since the Bahrain GP, Red Bull has been noticeably bringing some bits and pieces to almost every subsequent race this season. These bits and pieces have helped the team gain an advantage over the Italians in the last two races. Could this be the reason behind panic starting to set in at the Italian squad? It's hard to say that this won't be the case.

Edited by Anurag C