Ferrari successfully test new major upgrades in a big boost to drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc - Report

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are expected to perform better in Belgium after reports claim a major boost in Ferrari's performance with their new suspension upgrade. It has been mentioned that the SF-25 might have gained around "a tenth" of time.

This upgrade was reportedly scheduled for Silverstone, which would have given them quite some pace against their competitors. However, they are now expected to introduce them during the Belgian Grand Prix scheduled later this month. The three-week hiatus has given the team enough time to prepare for the same.

Both Hamilton and Leclerc took out the SF-25 on their second filming day at Mugello to test the new suspension upgrade. It is aimed at bringing more stability to the car, as they have largely suffered in terms of performance this season.

As per Motorsport Italy, the team might have found around a "tenth" of a laptime. Although this is hard to assess, considering Ferrari was only allowed to use the demo tires instead of the actual Pirelli ones used during races. Yet, the telemetry shows positive signs of development in the car.

The Italian team was expected to be a contender for the World Championship this season, considering their performance last year. However, they decided to change the car's design concept, and Ferrari has struggled since. They only found some competitive pace in Silverstone, which did not yield the expected results because of tough conditions during the race.

Toto Wolff defends Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur amidst replacement rumors

Fred Vasseur moved to Ferrari as their team principal in the 2023 season and has done a respectable job so far, considering the ups and downs the team has gone through. However, with the team's recent performance, reports surfaced claiming that Vassuer might be replaced if their performance does not improve.

Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, recently shared his opinion on the same. He mentioned that team principals need time before they can start executing. Wolff, who has served this role at Mercedes since 2013, defended Vasseur, stating that he is one of the best team managers he has come across.

"Fred is one of the best racing managers that I know," Wolff said (via F1). "If I wasn’t here, I would take Fred. So, I respect him a lot. He’s a great personality. He’s a straightforward guy. He doesn’t do politics and lies. He knows what he’s talking about."

Wolff mentioned that Vasseur needs some more time with the team.

"He just needs to be given the trust to run this. He’s perfectly aware that in Italy, it’s like managing the football national team. You’re going to have the scrutiny from the media," he added.

Instability has been synonymous with Ferrari in recent years. The team has been through an array of team principal changes in the past few years. This has been claimed to be one of the reasons for the team's lack of performance stability.

