Ferrari superstar Carlos Sainz to miss the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Oliver Bearman replaces the Spaniard

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz is set to miss out on the second race of the 2024 campaign, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, after being diagnosed with appendicitis that requires surgery.

Sainz's final season with the Italian outfit faces an unexpected setback as the 29-year-old has been ruled out from participation in the Saudi Arabian GP. He had already skipped his pre-weekend media obligations at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, indicating early signs of health concerns.

Ferrari released an official statement on their social media handle, confirming Carlos Sainz's withdrawal from the weekend in Jeddah. The team also confirmed his replacement, F2 driver Oliver Bearman. The statement read:

"Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery.

"As from FP3 and for the rest of this weekend, he will be replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman. Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship. The Ferrari family wishes Carlos a speedy recovery."

Speaking about his health condition after Thursday's practice sessions, Carlos Sainz expressed difficulty in pushing through while feeling unwell. He stated (via PlanetF1):

"A very difficult day after feeling sick. The last 24 hours have been tough and difficult for me. Today was all about trying to get myself on track and learn as much as possible from the car without really pushing too much the limits, as I was still a bit on the non-ideal side.

"But we managed to complete the programme without issues. Hopefully tomorrow I’m feeling better. Even if probably will not be 100 per cent, but feeling better, that will allow me to be more on the limit and perform."

Who is Oliver Bearman, Carlos Sainz's replacement for Saudi Arabian GP?

Bearman, 18, is a British professional driver who competes in Formula 2, driving for Prema Racing. A member of the Ferrari Driver Academy and a reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari and Haas in F1, Bearman is in his second season with Prema in F2.

The Briton won four races last season and finished sixth in the series standings. While his season was off to a lackluster start in Bahrain, Oliver Bearman had secured pole position ahead of Kush Maini in the qualifying race in Jeddah.

However, as per Formula 2 regulations, Bearman's participation in the F1 Grand Prix necessitates the withdrawal of his pole-winning car in the F2 race. Through an official statement, Prema Racing confirmed the withdrawal of the #3 car. The statement read (via Motorsport.com):

"While we are sad to withdraw the #3 car that was starting from pole at Jeddah, we are delighted to see Ollie make his F1 debut."

Oliver Bearman's first F1 experience came last season as he participated in several test runs with Ferrari. The 18-year-old also competed in two FP1 runs with customer team Haas during last season's Mexican and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.