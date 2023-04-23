Ferrari superstar Charles Leclerc feels ‘sick to his stomach’ watching Carlos Sainz ahead of him: Former F1 team principal

Former Benetton and Prost team manager Joan Villadelprat believes that Carlos Sainz’s qualities outweigh those of Charles Leclerc at Scuderia Ferrari.

After three races in 2023, Sainz leads Leclerc by 20 points to six, making it the first time he has been in front of his teammate since the end of the 2021 season. Leclerc registered two DNFs (Bahrain and Australia) this year, along with a P7 finish in Saudi Arabia, where Sainz finished P6.

Former Formula 1 management stalwart Villadelprat, in an interview with Spanish publication El Confidencial, warned Leclerc to be careful as he bids to make up for lost time when the season resumes in Azerbaijan this weekend. The 68-year-old believes Sainz is a more positive asset to Ferrari than the Monegasque.

He opined:

“Leclerc has been sold that he is number one and, when he sees Carlos in front of him, no matter how much good vibes they have, it makes him sick to his stomach.”

He added:

“Carlos has to be always there, in front. There is something important, but it takes time to recognise: Carlos works harder than Leclerc, he is easier to work with people, he is a more positive asset, Leclerc puts a lot of pressure and a lot of fuss on the team when things don’t go well, and this doesn’t help. This quality of Carlos can be advantageous in the long run.”

“At Ferrari, the balance changes weight immediately” - Joan Villadelprat warns Carlos Sainz of Charles Leclerc's resurgence

Speaking about the dynamic between the two Ferrari drivers, Joan Villadelprat stated that Carlos Sainz has had to adapt to the car since he joined the team and that he will be looking over his shoulder for Charles Leclerc's resurgence this year.

He said:

“I see that [Sainz] is pushing from the beginning – the story of adapting to the car is no longer valid, so he has to keep it up. Because Leclerc is coming back, and very strong. He has a great innate speed, more than Carlos, who has to work on it more, so he has to push and take maximum points and stay there.”

He added:

“Because, at Ferrari, the balance changes weight immediately. Now, he is in front, but if Leclerc gets in front… His weight, even today, is more than Carlos in Ferrari, he is more considered than Carlos today, and the first mission is to make Carlos more considered than Leclerc.”

Ferrari are currently fourth in the F1 standings, behind Red Bull Racing, Aston Martin, and Mercedes.

