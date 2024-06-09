Ferrari superstar Charles Leclerc shares adorable birthday post for his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux

Ferrari superstar Charles Leclerc conveyed his birthday wishes to his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux in an adorable post on social media on June 9, ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Leclerc and Alexandra have been in a relationship for over a year since they were first spotted together in the F1 paddock during the 2023 Monaco GP. Leclerc recently commemorated her birthday with an endearing message on Instagram.

On June 9, just hours before the Canadian GP, Charles Leclerc posted an adorable picture on his Instagram stories of Alexandra Saint Mleux napping gracefully with Leo, their golden retriever puppy, on her lap. The Monegasque driver wished a happy birthday to "his prettiest woman," with a caption that read:

"Happy Birthday to the prettiest @alexandrasaintmleux"

Charles Leclerc on Instagram (@charles_leclerc)

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux were first spotted together during the 2023 Monaco GP when she was a guest of the Ferrari hospitality. Leclerc confirmed he was in a relationship with Alexandra during the race weekend. The couple was then spotted together while in attendance at the Wimbledon tournament in July 2023.

Alexandra Saint Mleux has become a familiar face in the F1 paddock, as she can be spotted cheering for the Monagasque driver. During the 2024 Monaco GP, Alexandra was seen anxiously watching Leclerc lead the Grand Prix and was in tears after watching him finally take the top step of the podium in his home race.

According to multiple reports, Alexandra is currently studying art history in Paris. She has kept her Instagram account private but has a dedicated Instagram page for her artwork. She is popular on TikTok, amassing over half a million followers on the social media platform.

Alexandra Saint Mleux shares adorable picture of Charles Leclerc with Leo

Charles Leclerc's pet dog Leo has become popular among F1 fans recently. Leo has been following the Ferrari driver to various F1 race weekends, with his own paddock pass. The cute golden retriever pup was spotted in Miami, Imola, and Monaco GPs.

Following the Monaco GP, Alexandra Saint Mleux took an adorable picture of Leclerc and Leo looking out of the window in their private jet. She shared the snap on her private Instagram account. The Ferrari star later shared it with his 16 million followers on the platform.

Leo was also the protagonist of Leclerc's recent vlog covering his maiden Monaco GP victory. The adorable couple and their pup are gaining popularity every day with fans.