Ferrari superstar Charles Leclerc shares his “goals” for the upcoming 2025 season

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari's flamboyant driver, aims to win the Constructors and Drivers championship titles of 2025. He added that winning a title with the Italian team was his childhood dream, which he wished to achieve as soon as possible.

Ferrari missed out on the 2024 season Constructors title by a whisker. With a minimal points margin, Lando Norris won the final race in Abu Dhabi and clinched the team title for McLaren, ending a 26-year hiatus.

Meanwhile, the Maranello-based squad settled for P2, beating defending champions Red Bull.

Ahead of the 2025 season, the team unveiled its new kits and jackets. This year, they have opted for a change, especially with Lewis Hamilton's arrival. However, despite having a seven-time world champion as a teammate this year, Leclerc is committed to fighting for the championship.

While shooting a video with Ferrari, Charles Leclerc opened up about his plans and goals for the upcoming season and said:

"Having come short of the constructors title last year, there's only one goal for me, and this is to, obviously, win the constructors with Ferrari; that would be incredible—and win the driver's championship as well. That is a dream I have had since childhood, and I have to achieve it one day. Winning the two titles is the goal this year."

Charles Leclerc has been with Ferrari since 2019 and has often settled for P2, P3, and P4 in championship races. Last season, he finished P3 in a tightly fought race.

In 2025, the Maranello-based squad reportedly made radical changes to the car's setup to prepare for the incoming regulation changes in 2026. Moreover, with Lewis Hamilton on board, the team is expected to perform better than it did in the last couple of seasons.

The 2025 season will begin on March 16 in Melbourne, where the Australian Grand Prix is scheduled.

Charles Leclerc drives SF-25 for the first time after launch

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton Test For Ferrari (Image Source: Getty)

FIA's grand F175 event scheduled in London concluded on February 18, where all 10 teams launched their liveries for the upcoming season. Hours later, Team Ferrari was back in Italy to unveil the design of their SF-25, the 2025 season challenger.

Charles Leclerc was the first to drive the car and completed a 200 km run on filming day. Speaking to Motorsport Week, he said:

“I’m really excited about the launch of the SF-25. Every year we push hard to improve, and the whole team has been working flat out for months now. This year, our goal is clear: we want to win the Constructors’ World Championship, and my personal target is to win the Drivers’ title."

The SF-25 is likely to be an evolution of the SF-24. From pull rod suspension to aerodynamics, the team is likely to unleash its best version in the upcoming season.

