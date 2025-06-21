Ferrari team boss faces backlash from Italian Automotive Journalists’ Union: “It’s not the journalists’ job to ‘support’ a team"

Ahead of the Canadian GP weekend, rumours circulated the paddock regarding Fred Vasseur's stay at Ferrari by the Italian media, which led the Frenchman to claim that the publications were hurting team morale. However, the Italian Automotive Journalists’ Union (UIGA) has now jibed back at Vasseur for his claims and revealed how they don't have any obligations to refrain from reporting against the Italian giant.

Ferrari is often considered a religion in Italy by many. The tifosi make up a fair share of F1 fans, and a sea of red turns up to the race weekends in Italy (Imola and Monza).

However, despite their massive stature within Italy and the motorsport world, the team has been unable to claim a world championship since 2008. With the team having run through a myriad of team principles, Vasseur appeared to be on the radar to be the next one in line.

This narrative was run by Italian publications as they were the first ones to report on the potential sacking of the 57-year-old. But, this was viewed by grim eyes by Vasseur as he condemned such reports.

On the other hand, UIGA was unhappy with Vasseur's questions on the journalists' ethics, as they released a statement and revealed how it's not their job to worry about the Scuderia's state:

"A famous team principal of an Italian team has expressed concern about the diffusion, from a part of the press, of unconfirmed news regarding possible changes at the top of the technical area, considered harmful for the team’s internal weather. In detail, he underlined how some rumours, regarding leading figures coming from the competitors’ teams, can create insecurity among the workers and fuel tensions that make it even more difficult to achieve ambitious sporting goals."

"It’s not the journalists’ job to ‘support’ a team, but to report honestly what happens."

Meanwhile, Vasseur had a major role in bringing Lewis Hamilton over to Maranello as the pair had longstanding relations from their time as colleagues in 2006 in the GP2 series.

Fred Vasseur has high hopes for Ferrari's future with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton signed on long-term contracts

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

With Ferrari having two fierce teammates in the form of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, many hoped that the Italian giant would bid for the title this year. However, the team's performance has not been up to the bar set last year, and the timeline for a championship victory has slipped with their slump.

Despite this, reflecting on the team's star lineup and the potential to win a championship, Fred Vasseur said (via RacingNews365):

"Now, with Lewis and Charles, I think we have a good relationship altogether. We have a clear target. We know that we have to work. We know that we have to push. But the mood in the team is very good. And that’s the basis if you want to recover and to win. Everything is there."

The next F1 race is slated to take place on June 29 at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Geetansh Pasricha