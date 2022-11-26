Ferrari team boss' surprising rating for the 2022 F1 season reeks of complacence

Even with all their regretful moments, Mattia Binotto feels that Ferrari's 2022 F1 season was satisfactory. The Prancing Horse had finished the season P2 in the constructors' standings, second to rivals Red Bull.

When asked about the Scuderia's overall performance this year, the Italian seemed pretty satisfied with where the team finished. Binotto felt the final position in the standings could have been better or at least the season would have been more competitive for them. He, however, claimed that the goal was achieved after two unsuccessful seasons and the car was still competitive enough after the final race.

Formu1a.uno quoted him rating Ferrari's performance this season, saying:

"Rating the season? I'd say 7.5/8. Definitely positive, the goal was achieved after two difficult seasons."

Binotto believes that no one would have trusted his team to remain so competitive throughout the season, saying:

"No one, and I mean no one, would have bet on a Ferrari that was so strong at the start and that remained so competitive after 22 races."

Ferrari had two very disappointing years after being involved in a breach of regulations in 2020. Although it remains a secret as to what the team was found guilty of, speculations assert it was related to the fuel supply that gave them immense pace.

The Scuderia struggled to win a single race in 2020 and 2021 but this season gave a ray of hope after having a blast at the start. After three near-to-perfect races, however, the team struggled due to reliability issues and strategic errors, thus ultimately losing out on the championship. Binotto was largely blamed for this as Charles Leclerc had the opportunity to win the World Championship this year but couldn't.

Since the team showed signs of major improvement this year, Binotto feels that the season was satisfactory amid all the opportunities the team lost to Red Bull at various races like Spain, Azerbaijan, and Austria (technical issues) and Monaco, Hungary (strategic blunders).

Ferrari to possibly sack Mattia Binotto according to reports

Ferrari's strategic blunders have caused significant agitation among the fans. Many blame team principal Mattia Binotto for his poor management of the team and believe that he should be removed from his position. This is turning out to be true after reports of him being replaced by possibly Frédéric Vasseur, the team principal of Alfa Romeo.

Though the Scuderia cleared the situation last week, reports have started to emerge again. It is expected that the team will announce the news soon enough. Analysts still trust Binotto as an engineer, though, given the nearly three decades of experience he has gained with the team. Despite all the reports, there have been no official comments yet.

