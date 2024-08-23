Ferrari team principal addresses failed Adrian Newey talks, makes PSG comparison

Ferrari Team Principal Frederic Vasseur has addressed the reportedly failed attempt to have Adrian Newey on his team. He made a comparison with Ligue 1 football club PSG, stating that the team is currently on the right path.

Earlier this season, Red Bull announced that Adrian Newey would be leaving the team ahead of the 2025 F1 season. This was a huge opportunity for other teams on the grid as Newey is regarded as one of the top designers in F1. Ferrari was speculated to be interesting in signing the 65-year-old. However, nothing was confirmed officially.

Last month, the rumors took a different turn and reports are now stating that Newey could be on his way to Aston Martin. Speaking to Corriere Della Sera, Ferrari Team Principal Frederic Vasseur addressed the situation. He said that the team is in the right direction, and struck a comparison to PSG (a soccer club known for signing some of the best players). He stated that a team is "not the sum of talents."

"I've always said that the group comes first," Vasseur said. "This applies to engineers, drivers and anyone. It's not the sum of talents that generates performance but a right combination of factors. PSG has always taken the best, yet has never won the Champions League. We, on the other hand, are on the right track."

As mentioned, Adrian Newey is now being linked with Aston Martin. But, like in the previous scenario, there has been no official statement regarding it. Recently, their driver Fernando Alonso discussed the speculation.

Fernando Alonso on Adrian Newey to Aston Martin rumors: "There was supposed to be a press conference to announce his arrival at Ferrari"

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso was asked about the speculation that has been raised on the F1 paddock recently. When asked about Adrian Newey's reported move to his team, the 43-year-old spoke about the earlier rumors to the Scuderia.

"In Monaco I woke up and there was supposed to be a press conference to announce his arrival at Ferrari."

He also mentioned that while it is an "honor" for Newey to be linked with Aston Martin, the rumors can be a "distraction."

"The fact that Aston Martin is linked to the name of Newey is already a great honor. However, we have many things to resolve and we cannot distract ourselves behind these rumors every time. If it happens, I will be happy, but I cannot dream or think about the future, I have to focus on the present."

Currently, it is unknown where Adrian Newey will move. There has been no official statement from any of the teams regarding it. However, reports suggest that he has indeed decided against joining Ferrari and could strike a deal with Aston Martin.

