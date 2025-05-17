Ferrari team principal faces fan backlash for claiming Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc could have qualified P4 and P5

Ferrari fans have reacted furiously to Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur claiming that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc could have potentially finished P4 & P5 in the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday. The Scuderia pair was knocked out in Q2 and will start Sunday's race at Imola from the sixth row on the grid.

Ad

Ferrari had yet another horrible outing during qualifying at Imola, with both their drivers getting knocked out in the second round of qualifying, with Charles Leclerc around a tenth away from safety. Hamilton's Saturday troubles also continued, with the driver ending in P12 for the second race weekend in a row.

After the session, the Scarlet Red team's boss, Fred Vasseur, made a rather peculiar statement, claiming that his drivers could have finished P4 and P5 during the qualifying round if the team had done everything correctly. Fans over social media reacted to this statement by the Frenchman, with many expressing their annoyance.

Ad

Trending

"Execution or potential problem today? 50/50, 50 for execution and 50 for potential. If we had done everything correctly, we would have been P4 & P5."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"fred vasseur sleep with one eye open," said one fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"In what world is this man living," asked another user.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some more reactions:

"No way he said that in front of Imola 🙈🙈," said another user.

"So we're happy for potential P4 & P5 now 🤣🤣🤣," said yet another fan.

Ferrari currently sit in P4 in the constructors' championship, just 11 points behind Red Bull Racing in third. It is looking increasingly unlikely that the Italian team will be able to compete with runaway leaders McLaren in the constructors' title, to match their 2024 efforts of competing with the Papaya team until the final round in Abu Dhabi.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton shares his thoughts after Ferrari's disaster in Imola qualifying

Lewis Hamilton during the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton shared that the Ferrari simply "can't go quicker" in an admission after Emilia-Romagna GP qualifying on Saturday. The Briton has now been knocked out in Q2 twice in the 2025 season.

Ad

Speaking to the media after the qualifying session, Hamilton shared his analysis about what went wrong on Saturday for the Maranello-based team.

"We just can't go quicker. We put that new soft on at the end. For some reason, it just didn't feel alive. There was no extra grip," said Hamilton (via simsgazette on X)

Expand Tweet

While Hamilton's teammate, Leclerc, was also knocked out in Q2 and finished only one spot above the 40-year-old, the Monegasque has yet again outqualified his teammate. This continues the run of Hamilton being outqualified by his teammate in all conventional qualifying sessions in the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More