Ferrari team principal “satisfied” with productive pre-season test

Ferrari was quite satisfied after the 2024 F1 pre-season testing and team principal Frederic Vasseur has given a positive verdict after three days of successful testing.

As quoted by formulapassion.it, Vassuer was content with the amount of data collected and the work done by the team during testing. He claims Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz had "productive and hitch-free days."

"We get out of this test satisfied with the work done, both in terms of the mileage traveled, and the consequent amount of data collected, and from the point of view of the satisfaction of Charles and Carlos were three productive and hitch-free days, which is what you first want from testing, especially when it is the only one before the start of the season," Vasseur said.

Later on, Frederic Vasseur said that Ferrari's start to the season was positive and he looks forward to competing against rivals.

"I would like to say that, looking exclusively at ourselves, we started off on the right foot. I expect the various top teams to be very close to each other and I can't wait to check the value of our package in relation to opponents," he added.

The SF-24 looked promising in Bahrain during pre-season testing. Both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc topped the timing sheets on days two and three, respectively.

Charles Leclerc's positive verdict on Ferrari SF-24 after pre-season testing

Charles Leclerc was happy with Ferrari's SF-24 during the 2024 F1 pre-season testing.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, the Monegasque felt good driving the car on both the simulator and on-track in Bahrain. He claimed that the SF-24 was consistent, which would help the team in race trims.

"Honestly, from the first lap on the simulator, it felt like an easier car to drive whenever we drove with some wind. And similar on the track from the very first laps here once we get here and the feeling was good. We managed to be consistent straight away and this will help the race runs," he said.

Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz complained about tire degradation on Ferrari's 2023 car. Tire degradation became one of the major issues that the team faced, due to which they were not quick enough in races. Hence, it is one of the areas they are trying to improve in 2024.