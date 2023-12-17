Ferrari team principal shares update on Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's contract extension

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has said that the team is in "no rush" to extend Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's contract.

The duo have been racing together for the Italian team since the beginning of the 2021 season, with their current deal expiring at the end of 2024. Earlier in the month, there were some reports that both drivers signed an extension with Ferrari.

Speaking with Sky Italia, however, Vasseur clarified that the team does not want to rush into signing a new deal. He said that they have started negotiations with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and that they have time on their hands. He said:

"We are not in a rush to extend the deals but have started discussions. Mercedes did it in August. We are not in a rush at all."

He added:

"This season, I was expecting to do it before the end of the year. But the season was a huge one and we have started the discussion. But, again, we are not in a rush."

Charles Leclerc analyzes the 2023 season with Ferrari

Charles Leclerc has said that 2023 wasn't an "outstanding" season for the Italian team as they finished P3 in the Constructor's Championship, just three points behind Mercedes in P2.

Speaking with Auto Motor Und Sport, Charles Leclerc analyzed the 2023 season and said:

"It wasn't an outstanding season because our car wasn't as good as expected. On the other hand, we have also learned a lot for 2024. And that's the best you can hope for in a difficult year."

He added:

"Unfortunately, we couldn't change much this season, but in the medium term, we are now in a position to take a step forward. I'm reasonably happy with myself."

The Monegsque driver recognized that the upgrades in Japan did suit him better.

"The characteristics of this car actually didn't suit my driving style. We worked on that throughout the season and slowly found a direction that suited me better," Leclerc said.

"The new subfloor in Japan particularly helped me. The front axle now bites better again. On the negative side, there were some defects at the start of the season and of course the disqualification in Austin," he added.

Charles Leclerc bounced back in the final phase of the season after a difficult start and claimed P5 in the Driver's Championship. He was tied with Fernando Alonso on 206 points but finished behind the two-time world champion in countback.