Ferrari team principal talks about what could become 'the main part of his job' with the brand

In an interview with Ferrari's team principal, Frederic Vasseur, a spotlight has been cast on the strategic campaign to bolster the brand's engineering prowess through a carefully orchestrated hiring initiative.

With eyes set on propelling the legendary Italian side to new heights of automotive innovation, Vasseur, while speaking to La Gazzetta, shed light on the progress of this ambitious endeavor and the challenges that lie ahead.

"We hired about 25 people, but we are looking for more," Vasseur remarked.

While the acquisition of skilled engineers is already underway, it is evident that the mission to strengthen the team's technical foundation is a focal point for the Italian team's future endeavors.

Vasseur affirmed that none of the new hires are already affiliated with the brand, emphasizing the fresh perspectives that external talents can bring to the table.

Vasseur's role has rapidly evolved in response to the burgeoning importance of talent acquisition within the team's ecosystem. Shedding light on the shifting dynamics that have thrust him into the forefront of the brand's future aspirations, Frederic Vasseur revealed (via La Gazzetta):

"Let's say that this soon became the main part of my job at Ferrari."

Ferrari boss explains the biggest obstacle while acquiring talent

A notable feather in Ferrari's cap is the signing of Loic Serra, a distinguished name from the powerhouse Mercedes team. Scheduled to commence his role on January 1, 2025, Serra's impending arrival holds the promise of a transformative impact.

Drawing parallels from past experiences, Frederic Vasseur alluded to the situation with Laurent Mekies, who made the transition from the Prancing Horse to Formula 1's governing body, the FIA.

Highlighting the intricate dance that often takes place behind the scenes of high-profile talent acquisitions, Vasseur explained (via La Gazzetta):

"Sometimes you have people leaving Ferrari, situations get crossed, and you can negotiate on dates."

Beyond his responsibilities of overseeing the team's performance on the track, Vasseur now finds himself navigating the delicate art of building relationships and persuading individuals to make the pivotal leap to the Italian side.

Navigating the recruitment process isn't without its challenges. Vasseur acknowledged that securing the first few hires often presents the most formidable obstacles, but he remained optimistic that these early victories will pave the way for a smoother journey ahead.

"The first ones you get are the hardest, then the others follow," Vasseur stated (via La Gazzetta).

As Ferrari steers towards an era of innovation and excellence, the strategic pursuit of engineering talent is hoped to play a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of the revered Prancing Horse.