Ferrari teases big announcement ahead of Lewis Hamilton's first home race at Monza

Ferrari teased a speculative announcement on their social media featuring Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton as the team prepares for this year's Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. This would be Hamilton's first race around the iconic track as a Ferrari driver.The Italian Grand Prix at Monza is no less than a festival for Ferrari fans. Thousands of 'Tifosi,' as the fans like to call themselves, fill up the grandstands in red around Monza, celebrating the Scuderia's history and success throughout the years. Even if their drivers don't take the top step on the podium, the fans ensure sending a subtle reminder to the winning drivers that the track is filled with Ferrari fans. The track fills with spectators, waving huge flags featuring the Italian team's logo, making it seem like a huge Ferrari festival.Fans celebrate Charles Leclerc's victory around Monza, Italian GP, 2024 (Getty Images)The team shares the same energy, bringing in special liveries and racing suits. This year, however, there seems to be a little extra going on behind the scenes at Maranello. With the Italian GP just weeks away, the team's social media has been filling up with races and highlights from the past, featuring legendary drivers like Niki Lauda and Clay Regazzoni.While the team hasn't confirmed anything heading into the race, they made another social media post, featuring their current driver lineup. Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were featured in the clip, speaking about their experience heading into Monza. Considering this will be Hamilton's first race on the track as a Ferrari driver, many speculate that the team might be dropping a huge hint towards something special planned for the race weekend.Lewis Hamilton speaks highly of the &quot;Tifosi&quot; heading into MonzaHamilton moved to Ferrari this season, ending his excellent stint with Mercedes. Although the transition to his new team hasn't been smooth, the 40-year-old has stayed enthusiastic around the team, and it's working.In the clip that Scuderia Ferrari shared on their social media, Lewis Hamilton mentioned how fans make Monza an iconic venue to race at. He also stated that it was an honor racing for the team at the historical track.&quot;The Tifosi are just... You see them there in the biggest and fullest force. It's such a privilege and an honor to be able to be racing for this team,&quot; Lewis Hamilton said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOnce again, Ferrari altered their drivers' interview with clips from the old racing era, and also showcased the iconic banking on the track that was used back in the 1960s. The team might be introducing a one-off retro livery for their cars this year, however, this is largely speculation.