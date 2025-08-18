Ferrari teases big announcement ahead of Lewis Hamilton's first home race at Monza

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Aug 18, 2025 23:10 GMT
Ferrari teases announcement on social media ahead of Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari teases announcement on social media ahead of Lewis Hamilton's first Italian GP with the team (Getty Images)

Ferrari teased a speculative announcement on their social media featuring Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton as the team prepares for this year's Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. This would be Hamilton's first race around the iconic track as a Ferrari driver.

Ad

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza is no less than a festival for Ferrari fans. Thousands of 'Tifosi,' as the fans like to call themselves, fill up the grandstands in red around Monza, celebrating the Scuderia's history and success throughout the years. Even if their drivers don't take the top step on the podium, the fans ensure sending a subtle reminder to the winning drivers that the track is filled with Ferrari fans. The track fills with spectators, waving huge flags featuring the Italian team's logo, making it seem like a huge Ferrari festival.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Fans celebrate Charles Leclerc&#039;s victory around Monza, Italian GP, 2024 (Getty Images)
Fans celebrate Charles Leclerc's victory around Monza, Italian GP, 2024 (Getty Images)

The team shares the same energy, bringing in special liveries and racing suits. This year, however, there seems to be a little extra going on behind the scenes at Maranello. With the Italian GP just weeks away, the team's social media has been filling up with races and highlights from the past, featuring legendary drivers like Niki Lauda and Clay Regazzoni.

Ad

While the team hasn't confirmed anything heading into the race, they made another social media post, featuring their current driver lineup. Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were featured in the clip, speaking about their experience heading into Monza. Considering this will be Hamilton's first race on the track as a Ferrari driver, many speculate that the team might be dropping a huge hint towards something special planned for the race weekend.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton speaks highly of the "Tifosi" heading into Monza

Hamilton moved to Ferrari this season, ending his excellent stint with Mercedes. Although the transition to his new team hasn't been smooth, the 40-year-old has stayed enthusiastic around the team, and it's working.

In the clip that Scuderia Ferrari shared on their social media, Lewis Hamilton mentioned how fans make Monza an iconic venue to race at. He also stated that it was an honor racing for the team at the historical track.

Ad
"The Tifosi are just... You see them there in the biggest and fullest force. It's such a privilege and an honor to be able to be racing for this team," Lewis Hamilton said.

Once again, Ferrari altered their drivers' interview with clips from the old racing era, and also showcased the iconic banking on the track that was used back in the 1960s. The team might be introducing a one-off retro livery for their cars this year, however, this is largely speculation.

About the author
Gunaditya Tripathi

Gunaditya Tripathi

Twitter icon

Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.

When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.

He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.

Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gunaditya Tripathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications