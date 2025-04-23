Ferrari teases new look for Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc for Miami GP

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Ferrari has taken to its official social media account to tease a new look for the American race, for the car, and its drivers. Showing off the logo of their title sponsor, HP, in the video they shared, might be a hint about the colours they're going to primarily use for the new look. The video also features the team's designers working on the SF-25, and the race start lights going from red to blue, hinting at the paint scheme.

Ad

The video, shared on Ferrari's Instagram account on Wednesday, also shows the involvement of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in the design of the Miami look for the team.

"Miami, save the date 📅 @scuderiaferrari and @HP have something to show you You won’t want to miss lights out... April 30th. See it first."

Ad

Trending

Ferrari did a customized livery for the Miami Grand Prix last year as well, which featured splashes of blue in two shades, Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino, on the wings, the engine cover, the halo, the rear-view mirrors, the race numbers, and on the wheel rims.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, their 2024 driver lineup, along with the rest of the team, also showed up with the kit in the same shades of blue as the SF-24, which the drivers showed off on their race suits, shoes, gloves, and helmets.

Ad

Ad

Along with the blue in 2024 being a homage to Ferrari's 70 years of being in North America, it was also the first race that had HP as a title partner. At the time, Team Principal Fred Vasseur had spoken about the significance of the special-edition livery.

"[I]n Florida we will be celebrating our heritage through a unique livery, rediscovering two colours that are part of our history," he said. "It will also be a very special race as we are glad to welcome the arrival of our new title partner HP." [via F1]

Ad

The 2025 Miami Grand Prix takes place from May 2 to May 4.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton expresses enthusiasm for Miami after "challenging" Saudi Arabia GP

Lewis Hamilton looks on on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia on April 20, 2025 - Source: Getty

Speaking after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this past weekend, Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari expressed the difficulties he faced during the race in terms of pace, as well as highlighted the areas where he felt he performed well, and also made it a point to congratulate his teammate on his podium finish.

Ad

"It was a challenging weekend with a lack of pace and consistency across the three days. The start of the Grand Prix was solid, but I had to manage the front tyres in the first stint. The second half showed some improvement, closing the gap to Kimi (Antonelli). I’m focused on working with the team and seeing what we can bring to Miami. Huge congratulations to Charles and the team for a well-deserved podium." [via F1]

For the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Hamilton had qualified for the race in P7 and finished in the same position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More