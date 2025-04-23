Ferrari teases new look for Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc for Miami GP

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Ferrari has taken to its official social media account to tease a new look for the American race, for the car, and its drivers. Showing off the logo of their title sponsor, HP, in the video they shared, might be a hint about the colours they're going to primarily use for the new look. The video also features the team's designers working on the SF-25, and the race start lights going from red to blue, hinting at the paint scheme.
The video, shared on Ferrari's Instagram account on Wednesday, also shows the involvement of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in the design of the Miami look for the team.
"Miami, save the date 📅 @scuderiaferrari and @HP have something to show you You won’t want to miss lights out... April 30th. See it first."
Ferrari did a customized livery for the Miami Grand Prix last year as well, which featured splashes of blue in two shades, Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino, on the wings, the engine cover, the halo, the rear-view mirrors, the race numbers, and on the wheel rims.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, their 2024 driver lineup, along with the rest of the team, also showed up with the kit in the same shades of blue as the SF-24, which the drivers showed off on their race suits, shoes, gloves, and helmets.
Along with the blue in 2024 being a homage to Ferrari's 70 years of being in North America, it was also the first race that had HP as a title partner. At the time, Team Principal Fred Vasseur had spoken about the significance of the special-edition livery.
"[I]n Florida we will be celebrating our heritage through a unique livery, rediscovering two colours that are part of our history," he said. "It will also be a very special race as we are glad to welcome the arrival of our new title partner HP." [via F1]
The 2025 Miami Grand Prix takes place from May 2 to May 4.
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton expresses enthusiasm for Miami after "challenging" Saudi Arabia GP
Speaking after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this past weekend, Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari expressed the difficulties he faced during the race in terms of pace, as well as highlighted the areas where he felt he performed well, and also made it a point to congratulate his teammate on his podium finish.
"It was a challenging weekend with a lack of pace and consistency across the three days. The start of the Grand Prix was solid, but I had to manage the front tyres in the first stint. The second half showed some improvement, closing the gap to Kimi (Antonelli). I’m focused on working with the team and seeing what we can bring to Miami. Huge congratulations to Charles and the team for a well-deserved podium." [via F1]
For the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Hamilton had qualified for the race in P7 and finished in the same position.