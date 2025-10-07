Ferrari technicians angry at Charles Leclerc for his uncompromising criticism of the car: Reports

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc had a difficult race weekend at Singapore. The Monegasque failed to make the Top 5 in qualifying and finished P6 in the race. The Ferrari driver was critical of the SF25’s performance in the post-race interviews, with the latest reports claiming that the technicians at Maranello are angry at Leclerc for his comments.
Charles Leclerc started the Singapore GP in P7 and managed to overtake Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton on the first lap. However, after the pit stops, the Italian was eventually able to get past the Monegasque, with Ferrari then instructing him to let Hamilton by, who was on a two-stop strategy.
Lewis Hamilton suffered a brake issue towards the end of the race, which allowed Leclerc to repass his teammate and finish P6. Towards the end of the race, Leclerc's race engineer, Bryan Bozzi, continuously reminded the Ferrari driver to lift and coast to prevent the #16 car from facing a similar fate as Hamilton's SF25.
Charles Leclerc was visibly frustrated with the performance of the SF25 after the race, and detailed how Mercedes and Red Bull have made steps in the performance index, while Ferrari has failed to do the same. As per Corriere Dello Sport, the technicians back at Maranello weren't pleased at the driver's comments, as the report read,
“Even among the technicians, there are those who are angry with Leclerc for his uncompromising criticism of the car and how it is managed.”
The report also detailed a falling out between Team Principal Frederic Vasseur and the Head of track engineering, Matteo Togninalli, after the qualifying at the Singapore GP.
“After qualifying, the tension between Vasseur and a senior engineer escalated into a very tense discussion: sources from Maranello say the person in question was Matteo Togninalli,” read the report.
Charles Leclerc slams the SF25 after the Singapore GP: “We are struggling massively with the car.”
Ferrari were 2nd in the constructors' championship going into the summer break. However, both Mercedes and Red Bull have seemingly made huge steps in performance, whereas the rear suspension upgrade brought at the Belgian GP, which was supposed to get rid of the ride height issues, hasn't worked as expected.
With Ferrari being overtaken by Mercedes in the championship and Red Bull just 8 points behind, Charles Leclerc came out and detailed the struggles with the Ferrari after Singapore.
“It's tough, it's very tough. We are not strong at the moment and we are struggling massively with the car. It's not easy. I wish I could say that I'm positive for the rest of the season, I don't think there's anything in the car that proves to me that we are going to do a step forward,” said Charles Leclerc
Ferrari currently sits on 298 points in the championship, with Mercedes on 325 and Red Bull on 290.