Ferrari technicians angry at Charles Leclerc for his uncompromising criticism of the car: Reports

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc had a difficult race weekend at Singapore. The Monegasque failed to make the Top 5 in qualifying and finished P6 in the race. The Ferrari driver was critical of the SF25’s performance in the post-race interviews, with the latest reports claiming that the technicians at Maranello are angry at Leclerc for his comments.

Ad

Charles Leclerc started the Singapore GP in P7 and managed to overtake Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton on the first lap. However, after the pit stops, the Italian was eventually able to get past the Monegasque, with Ferrari then instructing him to let Hamilton by, who was on a two-stop strategy.

Lewis Hamilton suffered a brake issue towards the end of the race, which allowed Leclerc to repass his teammate and finish P6. Towards the end of the race, Leclerc's race engineer, Bryan Bozzi, continuously reminded the Ferrari driver to lift and coast to prevent the #16 car from facing a similar fate as Hamilton's SF25.

Ad

Trending

F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc was visibly frustrated with the performance of the SF25 after the race, and detailed how Mercedes and Red Bull have made steps in the performance index, while Ferrari has failed to do the same. As per Corriere Dello Sport, the technicians back at Maranello weren't pleased at the driver's comments, as the report read,

Ad

“Even among the technicians, there are those who are angry with Leclerc for his uncompromising criticism of the car and how it is managed.”

The report also detailed a falling out between Team Principal Frederic Vasseur and the Head of track engineering, Matteo Togninalli, after the qualifying at the Singapore GP.

“After qualifying, the tension between Vasseur and a senior engineer escalated into a very tense discussion: sources from Maranello say the person in question was Matteo Togninalli,” read the report.

Ad

Charles Leclerc slams the SF25 after the Singapore GP: “We are struggling massively with the car.”

F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: Getty

Ferrari were 2nd in the constructors' championship going into the summer break. However, both Mercedes and Red Bull have seemingly made huge steps in performance, whereas the rear suspension upgrade brought at the Belgian GP, which was supposed to get rid of the ride height issues, hasn't worked as expected.

Ad

With Ferrari being overtaken by Mercedes in the championship and Red Bull just 8 points behind, Charles Leclerc came out and detailed the struggles with the Ferrari after Singapore.

“It's tough, it's very tough. We are not strong at the moment and we are struggling massively with the car. It's not easy. I wish I could say that I'm positive for the rest of the season, I don't think there's anything in the car that proves to me that we are going to do a step forward,” said Charles Leclerc

Ferrari currently sits on 298 points in the championship, with Mercedes on 325 and Red Bull on 290.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More