Ferrari troubles worsen as F1 analyst points out major trouble from Lewis Hamilton’s spin during SQ1 at Spa

F1 analyst Anthony Davidson pointed out some potential issues with Ferrari SF-25 as he analyzed Lewis Hamilton's rear-wheel lockup during the Sprint Qualifying session at Spa-Francorchamps earlier. Hamilton's final lap was ruined after a lock-up on the Bus Stop chicane (final corner) sent him spinning into the runoff area.This weekend is quite crucial for Ferrari as the team is testing their new suspension upgrade. However, it did not show much improvement in the free practice session, and heading to the Sprint Qualifying, Hamilton had a major moment, as mentioned.He qualified P18, and there seemed to be no possible explanation for what happened at the time. While many felt it could have been a mistake from the driver, Anthony Davidson of Sky Sports mentioned that there might have been something wrong with the car itself, taking the blame away from Hamilton.Davidson stated that there was a weird noise from the car's rear as it locked up into the final corner.&quot;You hear that clunking, that's backlash in the gearbox. So I don't blame the driver for that moment, something's going on there in the downshift phase of that Ferrari. So I give Lewis Benefit the doubt with that one at least anyway,&quot; Lewis Hamilton said.If there is potentially an issue with Hamilton's car, the team would have to check it before it poses further problems during the race. Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, was able to continue without any issues and is prepared to start the Sprint tomorrow in P4.Lewis Hamilton reviews his disappointing Sprint Qualifying sessionThis was expected to be a better session for Ferrari; however, there is now a very small chance that Hamilton would even make it into the point-scoring top eight during the Sprint tomorrow.Speaking to the media right after his disqualification, a dejected Hamilton mentioned that this was the first time he had locked up the rear in his F1 career.&quot;I spun, I spun,&quot; Lewis Hamilton said.When asked about the rear wheels locking up, he agreed and said:&quot;Mhhm. First time I think in my career. Not great, not great..not really a lot to say.&quot;Despite the poor starting position, Lewis Hamilton still has the main qualifying session tomorrow to work on. He could potentially pull the Ferrari into a better position. However, not a lot can be expected, looking at the car's performance during the two sessions today.Hamilton did mention earlier that the car did not feel much different, even with their upgrade during the test in Mugello. At the same time, he stated that they could improve over the season's length.Ferrari currently stands in second place in the Constructors' Championship. Despite their poor form, they have managed to keep the position from Mercedes, who are currently their biggest rivals.