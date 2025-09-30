Ferrari undergoes major restructuring ahead of the 2026 F1 season: Reports

With the 2026 regulations reset lying on the horizon, Ferrari has undergone major structural changes at the helm of the organization. According to reports, Fred Vasseur, Loic Serra, Diego Tondi, and Frank Sanchez have been affected by this change to gear up the team for the upcoming regulation cycle.

Ad

Ferrari has not won a constructors' or drivers' championship since the 2008 season. This has been the team's worst run of F1 results in its history, as a 17-year exile from the top of the standings was unheard of for the prancing horses.

While McLaren currently leads the way in the F1 realm, the Scuderia has its biggest opportunity lined up in front of it with the 2026 regulations reset, which affects both the engine and the chassis fronts. This could level up the playing field, and the team would be working on acing the regulations to bring the scarlet red back to the front of the F1 field.

Ad

Trending

To achieve this, as reported by Italian publication AutoRacer, Ferrari has incorporated some structural changes at the top of the organization. Here, Technical Director Chassis Serra, Head of Aerodynamics Tondi, and Head of Aerodynamic Development Sanchez would be heading the technical side of the whole project.

While team principal Vasseur will have the final say over all major car decisions for the 2026 challenger, ending the former management style that was propagated by former CEO Sergio Marchionne, within the Scuderia. This would allow the team principal to have a direct link and control over the car's progress in the following years.

Ad

Fred Vasseur is eyeing 2026 as a 'good' opportunity for Ferrari to reunite with the F1 championship

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseuer F1 Grand Prix Of Azerbaijan 2025 Qualifying - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Fred Vasseur joined Ferrari in 2023. Before him, three other supremos had failed to reunite the championship with the Italian giant.

Ad

However, to put an end to this dejecting tale, Vasseur is working on bringing the team back to its former glory and views 2026 as a good opportunity, as he told F1's official website:

"We have a clear target, a clear goal. Everybody in the company is aligned on this project and pushing in the same direction, and this is probably the best feeling when you have a goal and that everybody is convinced that we can achieve it, we can go for it and that we are all pushing in the same direction."

Ad

"It's not a secret that Ferrari want to win again, but we have a target and the goal is very, very clear. We'll put everything to achieve it. It's enough as a target that we all want to win the championship. We did a decent step forward everywhere, but now we need perhaps a bit more time to put everything together and the 2026 challenge it's a good opportunity."

The Maranello-based squad is currently in a fight with Mercedes for the second spot in the constructors' standings, and would like to be fighting for the first position by next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.



His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day. Know More