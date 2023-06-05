"Ferrari are so unserious" - Fans blast the Italian team for another pitstop debacle with Charles Leclerc

F1 fans were not impressed with Ferrari overruling the call made by Charles Leclerc regarding the tire choice during the 2023 Spanish GP on Sunday, June 4.

The Monagasque driver started the race from the pit lane after he made changes to his SF-23 post a poor showing qualifying on Saturday, June 3. At the start of the race, Ferrari send Leclerc out on hard tires in hopes of doing a long first stint but eventually pitted him early as he had no grip on them.

In the second stint with soft tires, Charles Leclerc seemed a lot more comfortable and found himself in the top 10. Before making his second stop of the race, the 24-year-old instructed the team to go for soft tires instead of hards, to which they initially agreed. But Ferrari put on the hard tires anyways despite Charles Leclerc's concerns.

F1 fans were not happy with the Italian team's decision with one fan claiming that they were not serious.

"Ferrari are so unserious," the fan commented.

"It did (feel better), but the limitations were the opposite" - Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc stated that he was happier with the handling of the car on Sunday as compared to qualifying but the limitations were completely different from Saturday.

"It did (feel better), but the limitations were the opposite," he told Sky Sports. "Yesterday I could not drive, I had a rear that was super loose and strange. We will analyze all of this at the factory. Today was mostly the front. The second and third stints were quite a bit better. The first stint was really bad but I think that was more tyre related. I feel like all weekend we have been speaking with drivers and we are struggling. It's such a tiny window and on this track, it seems to be more sensitive than others. We need to be on top of those things."

"I don't understand what we are doing wrong but we are doing something wrong," Charles Leclerc added. "I went from a first hard (tire) to a second hard in the last stint, did the same thing and the car is behaving in a completely different way. "We have to understand and work but it's been a few races now where we are struggling with the conditions or having a really peaky car and today is no better."

Hopefully, both Ferrari and Charles Leclerc can put the Spanish GP weekend behind them and return stronger in Montreal in a couple of weeks' time.

