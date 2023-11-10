Ferrari unveils special livery for the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP

The Ferrari F1 team has unveiled its new special livery for the inaugural Las Vegas GP next weekend on their social media platform.

The sport will return to the city for the first time in over four decades, with the race being touted as "the biggest event of the season". To mark the occasion, the Italian team had already revealed its drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz wearing new overalls.

To match that, Ferrari unveiled a new red and white livery, in which it is giving a nod to what Ferrari described as F1’s first “golden age” in America. As per PlanetF1, The rear wing of the SF-23 is dipped in white, and the top of the engine cover has also been given a makeover as well as a retro-style print for the drivers’ numbers on the nose.

Could Ferrari lose Charles Leclerc after the 2024 season?

Charles Leclerc's contract with the Prancing Horses expires at the end of the 2024 season and it was recently reported that the pair had started having negotiations for a new deal.

Although both parties have revealed an interest in continuing their partnership, as per Corriere della Serra, the Monegasque driver may be looking for a way out of the Italian team.

“Charles will have dispelled his anger, but not his doubts, which he confided to an inner circle, about his chances of becoming World Champion with Ferrari in the near future. The Monegasque feels he is ready to fight for the World Championship – he proved it last year at the start of the championship in a competitive car – but his confidence in the relaunch project led by Fred Vasseur must be fuelled by concrete signs," the report stated.

“2024 will be the year of truth for Vasseur – even he confidentially vented that he had no people up to scratch around him – the first mission is to convince Leclerc. With facts. There would be no lack of offers for the Monégasque, losing him would be another defeat,” it added.

Although Charles Leclerc and Ferrari have not commented on the report as of now, it would indeed be a big loss for the Italian team to lose their star driver to a rival team.

Leclerc has always publicly mentioned that he had no desire to leave the team and wants to win races and championships with them in the future. It would be fascinating to see if Ferrari will announce a new deal in the coming months and secure its future with each other.