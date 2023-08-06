Ferrari urged by former F1 team owner to do things the way Michael Schumacher did 

Former team owner Eddie Jordan has urged Ferrari to do things the way Michael Schumacher did when they dominated F1.

The Italian team last won the constructors title in 2008. Since then, the likes of Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel and now Charles Leclerc have all tried their luck, but Ferrari's championship drought continues. Amidst all that, they have been entrenched in political turmoil and been a revolving door for team principals every four years.

Jordan reckons Ferrari need to go back to how Schumacher turned around their fortunes. When the German arrived, Ferrari had not won the driver's title since 1979.

After a few years of rebuilding, though, Schumacher won his first title with them in 2000 and would embark on a dominant five-year unbeaten run. On the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan said that the team should adopt a similar blueprint for success:

“If I was the boss there, I would create, without doubt, something in the way that Michael (Schumacher) created. He brought in Rory Byrne. He brought in Pat Symonds, and there was Jean Todt, and they were the nucleus. I’m saying to Ferrari, you have absolutely, in my opinion, have slightly got the pecking order wrong."

He added:

“You have brilliant guys on the perch, brilliant engineers who are able to design great engines, design great cars, but it’s the finer details to making that race car into a winning car. That’s the difference."

Jordan backs himself to turn around Ferrari's fortunes

The former F1 team owner backed himself to make the much-needed changes at Ferrari:

“I think you need people who have gone through the formulas for karting, Formula Three, because what’s happening is they are appointing people who don’t have the inner knowledge, the experience and recall rate that they can think about, ‘what did I do in Formula Three, when that happened? What did I do there?’"

He added:

"They are making silly mistakes that are affecting the team. I’m sorry, I’d be really quite brutal if I was in Ferrari, but I big-headedly think that I would actually turn it around a bit.”

Eddie Jordan was the Jordan owner in F1 before they were sold in 2005. Whether he would be successful as a boss at Ferrari is an interesting debate, but it surely would be intriguing to see an Irishman lead an Italian outfit.