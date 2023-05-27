Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz mentioned that FIA are vigilantly looking at crashes during the Monaco GP weekend that causes red flags, especially during the all-important qualifying session.

In previous years, many drivers have been unable to set their final timed lap at the end of the qualifying session on Saturday due to red flags being waved after the crashes.

As per PlanetF1, the Spaniard said ahead of the Monaco GP qualification:

“It is a rule that the drivers have tried to put on the table because when you have a front row on the first try, you always go to the second with less to lose with the others. It is true that the FIA already told us in Baku that they are going to be looking with a magnifying glass and if it seems half-intentional they are going to review it. But how can they know if it is intentional or not?”

Red Bull driver and reigning world champion Max Verstappen also added:

“In other categories, you see someone who causes a red flag immediately loses all his lap times in qualifying. That might be something to think about, but it doesn’t seem like the FIA wants to. As I said, I have to make sure that I finish a good first lap anyway."

"This is important because I think it’s going to be a bit more difficult for us here in Monaco. It’s closer here. We have a good car, but we are not at our strongest over one lap and there can always be a surprise here.”

"It's an unbelievable day; I cannot believe what I’ve done" - Red Bull's Sergio Perez after crashing at the Monaco GP qualifying

Sergio Perez stated that he couldn't believe the mistake he made to crash out of the Monaco GP qualifying session on Saturday.

As per The Race, he said:

“It’s an unbelievable day. I cannot believe what I’ve done. It just caught me by surprise. Just getting that rear out of shape, especially really late into the corner. That really caught me out."

"It’s a way that we were trying to get a lap time out of it, but it just went over the limit and I became a passenger. There was nothing else I could do because it was really late in the corner – I could not cut the corner or go out of the corner.”

It will indeed be some comeback if the Mexican driver wins the 2023 F1 Monaco GP from the absolute back of the grid.

