FIA boss underplays F1 cars being slower in 2026 ahead of major regulations update

FIA's single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis has given his verdict on the 2026 F1 cars potentially being slower. In line with this, he has somewhat downplayed the topic via a recent interaction.

The 2026 overhaul is a major talking point in the world of F1 as several drivers, in recent times, have given their take on it, after driving the car in the simulators. With the increased use of battery power/recovery systems, there are concerns that the sport could become an energy management championship.

Additionally, with less downforce on the 2026 cars, lap times will be reached differently. Next year's challengers are expected to be faster on the straights and slower in the corners. In line with the possibility of the cars being slow, FIA's Nikolas Tombazis recently downplayed it and added the following:

"First of all, I do get a bit surprised by how much emphasis is put on the actual lap times. We've had various phases of the sport when cars have been slower or faster, and I think once you are used to it, it's okay. If you walk out of a simulator or in real life go from one car to another car that is one second and a half slower, you initially think ‘this is not a good car’, because you feel that second and a half. But I think once you've driven that a bit, then it actually doesn't matter." (Via: Autosport)

The ongoing 2025 F1 season is being run under the ground-effect regulations. These have been in play since 2022, and Red Bull dominated the first three years since its implementation, with McLaren showing its might this year.

The Woking-based team is leading the Constructors' Championship with 559 points.

"Very different to what we are used to": Charles Leclerc on the 2026 F1 regs

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has been competing in the pinnacle of motorsport since 2018. He has raced under two regulations, first the turbo-hybrid era (2014-2021) and the ongoing ground-effect era (2022-2025).

Regarding the new dawn in the pinnacle of motorsport from next year onwards, Leclerc has come up with his take and admitted that the F1 drivers are not used to' the new regulations.

Via an in-depth interaction with Planet F1, he added:

It’s very, very different to what we are used to. I think drivers, there will be a lot of things that we’ll have to forget from whatever we’ve learned in our career to start again from a blank page. That’s a little bit strange because, having done this sport since I’m four years old, to be having to erase something from my muscle memory will be, would be a little bit strange."

The ongoing 2025 Formula 1 season has 10 Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar. The sport is currently at a halt with the summer break, but will return next week with Round 15, the Dutch Grand Prix.

