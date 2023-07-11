FIA boss welcomes Brad Pitt and his Apex team to the British GP at Silverstone

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem was seen welcoming Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt and his fictional F1 team at the 2023 F1 British GP. Pitt is going to star in an F1-themed movie called 'Apex', which is being endorsed by Lewis Hamilton.

The film is being produced by Apple and will be streamed on its platform. The movie stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a washed-up racer who comes out of retirement to prove himself.

Part of the upcoming movie was being filmed at the 2023 F1 British GP, with Pitt's reel car starring alongside Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Co. during Silverstone's formation lap.

The American's fictional team 'Apex GP' was welcomed to the grid by none other than the FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who was seen greeting the 'Fight Club' star.

The film crew was present during the national anthems ahead of the Grand Prix, with a good amount of realism expected in the film. While most F1 drivers had only good things to say about the upcoming movie, two-time world champion Max Verstappen claims he is not too interested in Brad Pitt's latest venture.

Brad Pitt spoke to an F1 legend in Silverstone

As is tradition in the sport, Pitt was interviewed by F1 legend and commentator Martin Brundle, who asked the American actor about the upcoming film. The two-time Oscar winner opened up to Brundle, giving him an overview of the general plotline of the film.

As per Pitt, the story will revolve around the redemption arc of a former driver, Sonny Hayes, who makes it back to the sport after a number of years to help a struggling team.

"I think they're going to use some shots of everybody, in terms of onboard cameras and stuff."



Brad Pitt told Martin Brundle:

“I [Sonny Hayes] would be a guy who raced [F1] in the 90s. In fact, I would have been on the track with you at some point. But he [Sonny Hayes] has a horrible crash, kinda craps out and disappears, races in other disciplines. And then his friend, played by Javier Bardem, is a team owner of a last-placed team."

He continued:

"They are 21st and 22nd on the grid, they’ve never scored a point, but they have a young phenom [Joshua Pearce] played by Damson Idris and he brings me in as a kinda Hail Mary and hijinks ensues.”

With the movie like to come out in 2024 or 2025, it will be interesting to see if the American actor returns to the grid over the course of the year.

