FIA clarify no decision yet on investigation into Abu Dhabi

The FIA has issued a formal statement about the Abu Dhabi investigation, saying no decision has been taken. The regulatory body of the sport clarified that the findings of the investigation will be presented to the F1 Commission on February 14 and further approved by the World Motorsport Council on March 18th.

Clarifying the decisions made about the Abu Dhabi investigation, the FIA statement said:

“At this stage, no decision has been taken on the outcome of the detailed analysis currently underway into the events of the last Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

The FIA responded in light of the interview with Peter Bayer and a BBC F1 report that suggested that the FIA might consider replacing Michael Masi and restructuring the F1 race management. Bayer’s interview has led to speculation and discussion over the ongoings inside the FIA over the Abu Dhabi investigation.

According to a statement issued by the FIA, the regulatory body is in discussions with drivers and teams before it presents its findings and detailed analysis to the F1 commission on February 14, 2022. After which the governing body will present their decisions to the WMSC on March 18, 2022 and further announce the decisions.

Stating the process and procedure that is due, the FIA statement said:

“As previously announced, the findings of this detailed analysis will be presented at the F1 Commission meeting in London on 14th February after an open discussion with all F1 drivers and then finally have to be approved at the World Motor Sport Council meeting on 18th March in Bahrain, under the authority of FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.”

The BBC report on the FIA restructuring of race management in light of the Abu Dhabi aftermath set the rumor mill churning about the decisions that will be taken to make amends.

FIA’s newly appointed F1 head Peter Bayer’s interview with an Austrian journalist led to further speculation amongst fans and the media, placing the Abu Dhabi event and Race Director at the forefront of debates.

