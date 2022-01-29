FIA to shake-up F1 in the aftermath of Abu Dhabi - Reports

The FIA is planning to implement a new race management structure in F1 following the aftermath of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, according to BBC F1’s report. According to the report, the regulatory body of F1 will be restructuring the race management system by providing a support system to the Race Director and revising the operations of the stewards.

Highlighting the changes the FIA plans to make, the BBC F1 report said:

“A support structure is being planned for the race director, insiders say. This is likely to include a barrier between that role and the teams to avoid the direct lobbying to which Masi was subjected from the team bosses of both Mercedes and Red Bull in Abu Dhabi.”

The report states the broadcaster has learned from credible sources that the FIA will be making these changes ahead of the 2022 season, citing complaints from teams and drivers about race management throughout the 2021 season. Several drivers have complained throughout the last year about inconsistent stewarding of the races, to which the FIA will be revising the operations of the stewards.

Explaining the changes to the stewarding system in F1, the BBC report said:

“Revisions to the operations of the stewards — who are independent of the race director and decide on penalties for breaches of the rules — are also being considered.”

While the report did not specify any other significant changes, it has specified that the mentioned changes are being considered as part of the decisions that will be made after the Abu Dhabi GP inquiry which is currently underway.

FIA to make F1 Race Director’s work environment pressure-free

According to BBC F1’s report, the FIA plans to introduce a barrier or medium between the teams and the Race Director, to avoid scenarios such as the Abu Dhabi GP. The report said that many in the FIA believed that Race Director Michael Masi succumbed to the pressure mounted by the team principals over the radio.

Giving insight into the motorsport governing body's plans to safeguard the Race Director in the future, the report said:

“FIA’s plans are to introduce a series of safeguards that will leave the race director freer to make decisions in a calmer environment. Many insiders admit that Masi made a series of operational errors in the closing laps at Yas Marina that were contrary to the rules and accepted protocols … At the same time, it has been accepted that the Australian was left exposed, isolated, and under too much pressure in the final laps of the race.”

According to another report by the BBC, the regulatory body is not ruling out replacing Michael Masi either. The Race Director’s future in the sport remains a question as teams and drivers questioned his race management skills throughout the 2021 season.

