FIA confirm receiving a super-licence request for Kimi Antonelli who is speculated to replace Logan Sargeant 

FIA have confirmed receiving a super-license request for Kimi Antonelli who could replace Logan Sargeant at Williams potentially by Imola GP in 2024. A spokesperson from the regulatory body spoke to Sportskeeda suggesting that they are reviewing the possibilities related to the request which involves a regulation change.

The current FIA rules suggest that a super-license to race in F1 can only be granted if the driver is above the age of 18. Currently, Kimi Antonelli is 17 years old and won't turn 18 before August, suggesting that the request could have been made to switch drivers in the second quarter of the year. Currently racing in Formula 2 with Prema, the Mercedes junior driver has been closely linked with the vacant seat of Lewis Hamilton for 2025. However, he could debut earlier at the Williams team in place of Sargeant.

Nonetheless, according to the FIA, it such a request would require multiple people in various commissions to approve it to initiate a rule change. Confirming the request made for the super-license, an FIA spokesperson said:

“We have received this request, and we are looking into it but there's a process to be followed and multiple people/commissions required to vote and agree to it as it requires a rule change.”

Kimi Antonelli impressed Mercedes at recent tests to earn a potential 2024 debut

Kimi Antonelli completed a two-day test in the Mercedes W12 at the Red Bull Ring in Austria where he completed 500 kilometers of mileage. Two weeks later he completed another private test in the Mercedes W13 at the Imola circuit. With Logan Sargeant’s underwhelming form at the Mercedes’ customer team, F1 pundit Will Buxton reported on F1 TV that the 17-year-old’s potential early debut is a result of his impressive test in Imola.

Speaking on F1TV after before Free Practice, Buxton said:

“Kimi Antonelli could be making his F1 debut in Imola in a couple of weeks' time in place of Logan Sargeant. Sources appear to be quite reliable on this. They will need special dispensation from the FIA to run him as he is underage at 17 years of age. But the team have, to my understanding, already applied for that dispensation from the FIA.”

Writing on his X post later in the day in Miami, Buxton said:

“As reported this morning, as I understand it Williams had made this request with the intention of an Imola debut after Antonelli’s stunning Mercedes test. Williams told me they do not comment on driver contracts.”

Sargeant is yet to outperform his teammate Alex Albon and Williams are yet to score a point. Although the American racing driver couldn’t drive in Australia, due to a chassis shortage, he is yet to impress with his performance. There has been a significant gap between the Williams driver duo, which could result in the Miami GP becoming the last race for the Fort Lauredale-born driver. At the moment Williams have not commented on the matter neither has Mercedes, but an early debut for Antonelli helps the Silver Arrows squad evaluate their options for 2025 earlier.