FIA confirms no cool down room in F1 Las Vegas GP, drivers to be escorted directly to podium ceremony post-interviews

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has officially announced that F1 drivers participating in the Las Vegas Grand Prix will not have access to the cool-down room following the race.

As has been the tradition in recent years, after every Grand Prix, the top three drivers retreat to the cool-down room after parking their cars.

The room is a vital area where F1 drivers go to recover after a race. This space is designed for drivers to recuperate, lower body temperatures, and rehydrate after they push their limits while competing in excruciating races.

However, the podium finishers will not be able to avail the services of this cool-down room at the Las Vegas Street Circuit. FIA Media Delegate Tom Wood made the change public in the 'Post-Race Procedure' document.

According to the revised guidelines, the top 3 are to be directly transported to the Bellagio for post-race interviews. This means that there will be no cool-down room access for them and they will return to the grid for the podium ceremony.

The official statement read:

"Drivers will be escorted to the grid, where a car will be to transport them to the Bellagio where post-race interviews will take place. Once the interviews have been completed. The drivers will be immediately escorted back to the grid where the podium is located."

It is unclear at the moment why the FIA has decided to step away from the customary cool-down period.

Charles Leclerc to start 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP from pole position

As the anticipation continues to build for the race at Las Vegas Street Circuit, Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc finds himself in a favorable position to finish the penultimate race of the season on a high.

The 26-year-old will start the race from the pole position ahead of the reigning three-time world champion Max Verstappen. Mercedes' George Russell secured a strong P3 starting position in the qualifying race and will share the second row with Pierre Gasly.

Meanwhile, Williams F1, who are enjoying a terrific weekend in Vegas so far, will see both their drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant start the race from P5 and P6, respectively.

Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, who had a strong outing during the qualifying race, was handed a 10-place grid penalty. The Spaniard, who recorded the second-best time in qualifying, starts P12 behind Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez.