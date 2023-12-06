FIA launches investigation against Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and wife Susie Wolff over conflict of interest allegations

FIA has launched an investigation with its Compliance Department looking into 'media speculation' surrounding a conflict of interest allegation involving Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff.

In a development that has seemingly caught the F1 world by storm, a media statement was released by the governing body addressing a report by the Business F1 magazine.

The report stated that, at a recent meeting, rival team principals felt the Mercedes boss was privy to information that could only have come from Formula One Management (FOM). It also claimed that rival bosses felt conversations at their private meetings were passed on to FOM via the couple (h/t ESPN).

There have been no public statements issued in this regard by any of the team principals or the respective teams. The report initially did not catch much attention from other media outlets, but it did cause a storm on social media.

The FIA has released a statement seemingly addressing the aforementioned report. The statement did not mention either Mercedes boss Toto Wolff or his wife and head of F1 Academy Susie Wolff. Nevertheless, it was quite clear who it was alluding to. The FIA stated:

"The FIA is aware of media speculation centered on the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed to an F1 team principal from a member of FOM personnel. The FIA Compliance Department is looking into the matter."

An overview of past allegations against Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

There have never been any substantiated claims around Mercedes boss Toto Wolff with regard to a conflict of interest. But there were questions raised last season when, out of nowhere, the German team was the first to have information about the specific structural changes already in place at the F1 Canadian GP.

There were questions raised by the then Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto over how something like this was possible. Red Bull's chief advisor Helmut Marko also voiced his concerns about the same, which brought a spotlight on Shaila-Ann Rao's presence in the FIA, since she was associated with Toto Wolff's team in the past.

There have also been question marks around how the cost cap details were first leaked last season in Singapore just before Max Verstappen was about to win the title. These allegations are, however, seemingly uncharted territory for Susie Wolff, who is the head of the F1 Academy.

Such speculations could make things worse for FIA, especially since Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been at loggerheads with F1 in the past as well. Both the FIA and the F1 are at odds over the prospect of fielding an 11th team on the grid, and if this recent controversy is thrown into the mix, then it could stoke the fire even further.