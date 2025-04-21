FIA president faces backlash from fans as his interaction with Max Verstappen surfaces

F1 fans online have reacted to Max Verstappen's interaction with the FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, after the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday (April 20). Many fans noted that the Dutch driver did not seem pleased after the conversation ended, while others took the opportunity to criticize the Emirati executive.

Verstappen was visibly in a foul mood after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as the Dutch driver did not agree with the 5-second penalty he received from the stewards for going off the track and gaining an advantage. But another video was then circulated on social media, in which Verstappen could be seen having a slightly flustered conversation with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

This conversation is being touted as another reason for Verstappen's annoyance after the race by fans online. An account on X posted a video of the two in conversation after the race on Sunday.

Videos of this conversation have garnered a variety of reactions from F1 fans online, with most of them criticizing Ben Sulayem.

"Yeah why is he even talking to Max? No wonder Max was pissed," said a fan.

Another fan shared a screenshot from the moment on X, registering their disapproval, saying:

"yikes"

"MBS needs to leave Max alone ffs," said another fan.

While most fans disapproved of MBS, there were some who questioned whether this conversation was the reason for Verstappen's post-race mood.

"I think MBS threatened him with fines and penalties, as Max completely stopped talking after this incident," claimed another fan.

"What happened there ? He was fine untill then," asked another fan.

It was after this conversation that Max Verstappen headed to have a conversation with David Coulthard on the grid and cut his interview short after simply thanking the fans at Jeddah. The Red Bull driver also did not take part in the podium celebrations, as he only went over to congratulate Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc after they were done with their frolics.

Max Verstappen fires shots at the FIA as Dutchman remains tight-lipped after Saudi Arabian GP

Max Verstappen speaking to the media after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen trained his guns on the FIA after the Saudi Arabian GP, claiming that he could not give his opinion on the Lap 1 tangle with Oscar Piastri as he is not allowed to question the organization's decision. The Dutch driver maintained this stance thoughout his post-race interviews, not commenting on the incident.

Speaking after the race on Sunday, Verstappen seemigly took a dig at the FIA's 2025 regulations, which imposes penalties for driver misconduct.

"I cannot share my opinion because I might get penalized. So it's better not to speak about it," Verstappen told Sky Sports after the race.

The Red Bull man then mentioned that he also does not want to discuss the topic because his words will get misinterpreted on social media and also claimed that 'people can't handle the full truth'. After this, he once again fired indirect shots at the FIA, saying:

"And then, of course, what we have currently, we cannot be critical anyway. So that's fine, less talking, even better for me."

The FIA have amended the International Sporting Conduct to now reflect 'misconduct' as a broad range of expressions, including offensive language, gestures and statements that could be perceived as causing moral injury or loss to the FIA or its representatives. A breach could even result in a monetary fine, a one-month ban and even world championship points deduction.

