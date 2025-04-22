FIA president pays tribute to his holiness Pope Francis on his death

While the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem also paid his tribute with a brief social media message. Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of Vatican City, passed away on April 21, 2025, after battling heart ailments.
Jorge Mario Bergoglio became Pope Francis on March 13, 2013. He was renowned as the first Jesuit pope and the first pope from the Americas. He gained a lot of respect for his humility, care for the poor, and love for peace.
Pope Francis headed the Roman Catholic Church and Vatican City State for over a decade before his health started to deteriorate earlier this year. On Easter this year, he made his final appearance and passed away due to heart-related issues just a day later on April 21.
The world is mourning the loss of Pope Francis. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem also came forward to pay a tribute to the holy Pope. In his Instagram message, he referred to Pope Francis as a global figure of moral leadership and lauded his efforts for social justice and peace.
"I am saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis — a global figure of moral leadership. His dedication to peace, social justice, and interfaith understanding leaves a lasting legacy. His voice resonated far beyond the walls of the Vatican, reminding the world of the power of humility, responsibility, and service," Ben Sulayem said through Instagram.
That being said, before Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Alpine Racing's reserve driver, Franco Colapinto, also shared a heartfelt message on Pope Francis' passing.
"A leader who inspired us to be better people. With his humility and way of being. Reminded us that we are all close to God. Thank you for helping us find strength and inspiration,” Colpinto said in his Instagram story.
The late Pope Francis' funeral will be held on Saturday, April 26, at St. Peter’s Square.
FIA President was seen talking to Max Verstappen after the Saudi Arabian GP
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen lost the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP despite starting the race from pole position. At Turn 1, he went off the track and rejoined in the lead, ahead of Oscar Piastri. After he refused to give Piastri the position back, FIA stewards handed him a five-second time penalty for gaining an unfair advantage.
That penalty cost him the race, as Piastri finished ahead of him to win the race, whereas Verstappen settled for P2. After the race, the Red Bull driver was furious as he had a chat with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
The duo was involved in an intense and animated discussion. Verstappen clearly looked upset as he took a dig at the FIA restricting the drivers' right to speech. In a post-race interview, he refused to share his opinion on the penalty, explaining that any wrong words could get him penalized.