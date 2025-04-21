Watch: FIA president walking up to Max Verstappen before the Red Bull driver's muted demeanor in front of the media

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem were engaged in conversation before the former's muted demeanor in front of the media at the end of the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Dutch driver started the race from pole position, his second of the season after Japan, but lost his lead to Oscar Piastri after he was given a five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage at the start.

The McLaren driver got the better launch from P2 and was level with Verstappen going into Turn 1. The Aussie driver hugged the inside of the corner and left the four-time F1 world champion no room on the outside, leaving the latter to cut the chicane.

For his discretion, Max Verstappen was penalized by the race stewards and confined to a P2 finish just 2.7s behind Oscar Piastri. On the grid before the post-race interviews in a clip floating on social media, the FIA President could be seen walking up to the Red Bull driver.

The duo was seen engaged in an animated conversation with no cameras nearby, but it led to Verstappen giving a slew of interviews to the media, where he did not dive into the penalty.

Max Verstappen comments on his silence about the five-second penalty

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that his silence about the five-second penalty, which cost him race victory in Jeddah, was related to not getting his comments twisted on social media.

In the post-race press conference, the 27-year-old spoke on his silence and said:

"I think it's better not to talk about it. Anything I say or try to say about it might get me in trouble. It has to do with social media in general, and how the world is. I prefer not to talk a lot because sometimes your words can be twisted or people interpret it in a different way. It's honestly better not to say too much. So that's what I'm trying to do."

Verstappen later hinted at the FIA's strict guidelines relating to comments criticizing the body and added:

"I know I cannot swear in here, but at the same time, you also can’t be critical in any form that might ‘harm’ or ‘danger’... Let me get the sheet out. There are a lot of lines, you know? So that’s why it’s better not to talk about it – you can put yourself in trouble, and I don’t think anyone wants that."

Max Verstappen had the opportunity to move to P2 in the Driver's championship with a race win, but now sits in P3, just two points behind Lando Norris, and 12 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

