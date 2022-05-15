"I didn't get rid of Michael" - FIA President says they 'might use' Michael Masi despite accepting the former F1 race director 'made a mistake'

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently admitted that former F1 racing director Michael Masi made a controversial mistake at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. While this eventually led to Masi's removal from the role, Ben Sulayem claimed that this did not mean the end of the road for the Australian with the FIA.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Emirati claimed that he had no role in Masi's dismissal and that there is a good chance that he could be employed in a separate role. He said:

“I didn’t get rid of Michael [Masi]. He had a personal overload (of work) - safety delegate as well as race director. He made a mistake. It is not as if we said it is the end of Masi with the FIA. I don’t do that sort of thing. Even people who didn’t vote for me, I embrace. We don’t think of individuals. We think of the operation itself. I don’t know Michael very well. The decision (to sack him as race director) was made by the World Council. It was human error on Michael’s part. I spoke to him two days ago. I have no personal issue (with him). I don’t hate anyone.”

Ben Sulayem further went on to add, saying:

“Michael is there and we might use him. I didn’t say we were getting rid of him. I said we might use him. He may be in a good place to use. We are open to everything. Our race structure was wrong organisationally. And though we have brought in two new race directors, I wouldn’t say we have got it all right yet. We need to clean the stables.”

Mercedes, of course, would not be thrilled about the prospects of Masi's return. The Aussie was held responsible for making the championship-defining decision that potentially cost Lewis Hamilton a record-breaking eighth F1 title.

"Different kind of competition" - Christian Horner compares F1 rivalry with Mercedes to Ferrari

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff seemed to share a rivalry similar to the level shared between last year's title contenders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. In the 2022 F1 season, however, Red Bull's main competitors appear to be Ferrari.

As reported by Motorsport, Horner claimed that not only is his equation with Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto very different compared to that with Wolff, but it would also not be right to write the German off this early on in the season. The Briton said:

“Well, Mattia is a nice guy. So I mean, it’s just a different kind of competition. But you’re writing Toto off. There’s plenty of time for him to get himself back in the show. But, look, I think we’re very much focused on ourselves. All nine teams are our competitors.”

Horner further elaborated on his equation with Wolff, saying:

“And I think last year, there was a lot of needle, there was a lot going on off track, as well as on track, whereas this season, this year seems much more focused about what’s going on on track. And I think the racing has been great between Charles [Leclerc] and Max [Verstappen].”

With Ferrari leading both the F1 drivers' and constructors' standings, Red Bull certainly has some catching up to do.

