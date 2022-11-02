FIA to reduce usage of black-and-orange warning flags in F1 after recent controversies in 2022 season

FIA officials have decided to reduce the usage of black-and-orange flags after the end of the 2022 season. Multiple controversies surrounding the usage of the flags this season is what led to the FIA taking this step.

Black-and-orange flags are used to force drivers to pit at the end of their lap to repair their cars after it suffers damage. These flags ensure the safety of the drivers and their competitors. If the driver continues racing after ignoring the flags, the team will be penalized post-race.

The controversy surrounding the flags started after the 2022 F1 US GP. Haas protested the results of Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Alpine's Fernando Alonso after both cars finished the race being damaged and breaking safety rules.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen was forced to pit in three races previously this season after his car suffered damage to the front wing endplate. The black-and-orange flags waved in these races in Canada, Hungary, and Singapore potentially cost the American team major points in the championship.

Haas believes that the same treatment was not given to Perez and Alonso and both the drivers were allowed to finish the race with damaged cars.

Haas failed to win their protest against Red Bull when the Austrian team showed the governing body photos of the endplate which were not moving.

Although the protest against Alpine initially went in favor of the American team, with Alonso receiving a 30-second ban and getting pushed out of points, Alpine successfully pleaded against the decision and managed to overturn the penalty. Alpine argued that Haas did not register a complaint within the time deadline after the race finished.

FIA and all F1 teams reach unanimous decision regarding the use of the black-and-orange flag

FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem initiated a review into the use of the black-and-orange flag after the controversy surrounding the United States GP. The teams reached a unanimous decision to reduce the use of the flags and ensure the safety compliance of their own cars from the next season.

The FIA agreed to the proposal since the Alonso controversy was due to race officials not following the rules letter by letter. The FIA's International Sporting Code stating the use of the black-and-orange flag is:

"This flag should be used to inform the driver concerned that his car has mechanical problems likely to endanger himself or others and means that he must stop at his pit on the next lap. When the mechanical problems have been rectified to the satisfaction of the chief scrutineer, the car may rejoin the race."

The current understanding is that race officials will be less inclined to use the flag in upcoming races and it will only be used in extreme cases. Teams will have to ensure safe compliance on their own without any warnings from race officials.

This change regarding the flags will now give rise to teams pushing the limit on the interpretation of the rules and gaining a competitive edge in the meantime.

