FIA releases teaser of its upcoming film 'When We Were Young' featuring drivers of 2022 F1 season

The FIA has released a trailer for its upcoming film 'When We Were Young' featuring all F1 drivers from the 2022 grid. The trailer was released yesterday and spread like wildfire.

The trailer features Valtteri Bottas, Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen, Alex Albon, Sebastian Vettel, Sergio Perez, and Guanyu Zhou. Every driver talks about their childhood and how they set out on their path to becoming Formula One drivers.

The video features Valtteri Bottas talking about how he knew he was going to drive in Formula One for the rest of his life. Additionally, Max Verstappen briefly talks about his career philosophy.

There's also a special segment where George Russell recalls the time he got an autograph from Lewis Hamilton. Russell ponders how hard it is to believe that he came all the way to being teammates with Hamilton.

The movie is slated to release this Thursday at 5 PM (CEST).

"#F1 – The Teaser of our movie “When We Were Young” featuring this season’s @F1 drivers remembering what led them to become professional drivers Everything is possible if you chase your dreams. We can’t wait for you to see it, out this Thursday (5pm CEST)!"

FIA @fia



Everything is possible if you chase your dreams



We can’t wait for you to see it, out this Thursday (5pm CEST)! #F1 – The Teaser of our movie “When We Were Young” featuring this season’s @F1 drivers remembering what led them to become professional driversEverything is possible if you chase your dreamsWe can’t wait for you to see it, out this Thursday (5pm CEST)! #F1 – The Teaser of our movie “When We Were Young” featuring this season’s @F1 drivers remembering what led them to become professional driversEverything is possible if you chase your dreamsWe can’t wait for you to see it, out this Thursday (5pm CEST)! https://t.co/Pfk3OmGmop

F1 Fans react to the Teaser of "When we were young"

Fans were filled with emotion after watching the 1 minute 13 second clip that featured the drivers. Here are some of the best reactions to the release of the trailer for "When We Were Young":

"OMG! I always tought "when we were young" is max and charles's song. I wonder if it has any connection to the song?"

Abby @anonimkckp @fia @F1 OMG! I always tought "when we were young" is max and charles's song. I wonder if it has any connection to the song? @fia @F1 OMG! I always tought "when we were young" is max and charles's song. I wonder if it has any connection to the song?

"What the.... a frickin' whole movie by the ACTUAL FIA!!!? Who else double checked the account to make sure it's official? Can't wait"

Fazil M @FasilMuhammedUV @fia

Who else double checked the account to make sure it's official? Can't wait @F1 What the.... a frickin' whole movie by the ACTUAL FIA!!!?Who else double checked the account to make sure it's official? Can't wait @fia @F1 What the.... a frickin' whole movie by the ACTUAL FIA!!!?Who else double checked the account to make sure it's official? Can't wait🔥🔥🔥😍

"Regarding to the last sentence on this post, where is it going to be available to watch? Is it going to be on netflix or some other streaming platform?"

Tommi Mattila @finnishgamer92 @fia @F1 Regarding to the last sentence on this post, where is it going to be available to watch? Is it going to be on netflix or some other streaming platform? @fia @F1 Regarding to the last sentence on this post, where is it going to be available to watch? Is it going to be on netflix or some other streaming platform?

"It's not as high in adrenaline like DTS but the feel of being so special makes this exciting maybe more than DTS. I'm eager to see this"

Peter A X @PeterAX12 @fia @F1 It's not as high in adrenaline like DTS but the feel of being so special makes this exciting maybe more than DTS. I'm eager to see this @fia @F1 It's not as high in adrenaline like DTS but the feel of being so special makes this exciting maybe more than DTS. I'm eager to see this

"I am ready to get hurt again, listening to Mick talk about his dad"

Boeta Meeks ❤🇵🇸 @meekles_ twitter.com/fia/status/154… FIA @fia



Everything is possible if you chase your dreams



We can’t wait for you to see it, out this Thursday (5pm CEST)! #F1 – The Teaser of our movie “When We Were Young” featuring this season’s @F1 drivers remembering what led them to become professional driversEverything is possible if you chase your dreamsWe can’t wait for you to see it, out this Thursday (5pm CEST)! #F1 – The Teaser of our movie “When We Were Young” featuring this season’s @F1 drivers remembering what led them to become professional driversEverything is possible if you chase your dreamsWe can’t wait for you to see it, out this Thursday (5pm CEST)! https://t.co/Pfk3OmGmop I am ready to get hurt again, listening to Mick talk about his dad I am ready to get hurt again, listening to Mick talk about his dad 😭😭😭 twitter.com/fia/status/154…

"The FIA prepares a documentary that talks about how F1 drivers started in the world of racing. The trailer shows clips of interviews with Bottas, Gasly, Alonso, Hamilton among others. It opens this Thursday at noon in America."

「 Alerta Racing 」🏁 @AlertaRacing



El tráiler muestra cortos de entrevistas con Bottas, Gasly, Alonso, Hamilton entre otros.



Se estrena este mismo jueves al medio día de América. FIA @fia



Everything is possible if you chase your dreams



We can’t wait for you to see it, out this Thursday (5pm CEST)! #F1 – The Teaser of our movie “When We Were Young” featuring this season’s @F1 drivers remembering what led them to become professional driversEverything is possible if you chase your dreamsWe can’t wait for you to see it, out this Thursday (5pm CEST)! #F1 – The Teaser of our movie “When We Were Young” featuring this season’s @F1 drivers remembering what led them to become professional driversEverything is possible if you chase your dreamsWe can’t wait for you to see it, out this Thursday (5pm CEST)! https://t.co/Pfk3OmGmop La FIA prepara un documental que habla sobre como los pilotos de F1 se iniciaron en el mundo de las carreras.El tráiler muestra cortos de entrevistas con Bottas, Gasly, Alonso, Hamilton entre otros.Se estrena este mismo jueves al medio día de América. twitter.com/fia/status/154… La FIA prepara un documental que habla sobre como los pilotos de F1 se iniciaron en el mundo de las carreras.El tráiler muestra cortos de entrevistas con Bottas, Gasly, Alonso, Hamilton entre otros.Se estrena este mismo jueves al medio día de América. twitter.com/fia/status/154…

"this kid is now team mate with this driver" GEORGE RUSSELL"

larissa @allforleclerc twitter.com/fia/status/154… FIA @fia



Everything is possible if you chase your dreams



We can’t wait for you to see it, out this Thursday (5pm CEST)! #F1 – The Teaser of our movie “When We Were Young” featuring this season’s @F1 drivers remembering what led them to become professional driversEverything is possible if you chase your dreamsWe can’t wait for you to see it, out this Thursday (5pm CEST)! #F1 – The Teaser of our movie “When We Were Young” featuring this season’s @F1 drivers remembering what led them to become professional driversEverything is possible if you chase your dreamsWe can’t wait for you to see it, out this Thursday (5pm CEST)! https://t.co/Pfk3OmGmop "this kid is now team mate with this driver" GEORGE RUSSELL "this kid is now team mate with this driver" GEORGE RUSSELL 😭😭😭😭😭😭 twitter.com/fia/status/154…

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far