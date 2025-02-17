FIA's new anti-swearing guidelines find first scalp as Adrien Fourmaux fined €10,000 for swearing

FIA has found their first victim in regards to the FIA International Sporting Code, as they fined Hyundai driver Adrien Fourmaux for swearing during the World Rally Championship. He has been fined €10,000 and could likely face a ban over repeated offenses.

The F1's sporting body stirred a huge debate when they increased scrutiny over drivers for the upcoming F1 season. According to the new guidelines, stewards have the authority to punish drivers for swearing on team radio or while speaking to the press.

Moreover, the drivers could also face scrutiny for passing any statement that can damage the image of the governing body.

While the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile faced criticism for allegedly being too harsh on drivers, the former defended the decision, saying that the sport needs to be watch-friendly for kids.

Meanwhile, before the 2025 F1 season could begin, the FIA had found their first victim breaking the new regulations.

Hyundai driver Adrien Fourmaux, who races in the World Rally Championship, has been fined €10,000 for saying 'we f***ed up yesterday' during an interview that was aired on television.

He was referring to an incident where his helmet wasn't strapped on properly. However, the sporting body took note of the incident and fined him for using inappropriate language and violating Article 12.2.1.l of the new sporting code.

Moreover, according to Autosport, Fourmaux could face a race ban if he continues to repeat the same offense over and over.

Previously, FIA fined Max Verstappen for using foul language during the post-race interview in Singapore last year. Since the new regulations weren't in place, Verstappen was only charged with community service.

However, this year, the drivers could face monetary fines, deductions in world championship points, and also face race bans over repeated offenses.

Alex Albon opposes the FIA's new sporting regulations

Alex Albon (Image Source: Getty)

With FIA gearing up to punish drivers for swearing during races, the F1 drivers are unhappy with the decision. Alex Albon, Williams Racing driver, called out the governing body for being strict.

While speaking to the GP Blog during Williams' car launch event in Silverstone, Albon said:

“Of course, I think we deserve our say in our own things. We don’t want this excessive control over our own opinions. I don’t think any sport has that. There have definitely been discussions about it. We’re still ongoing about how we want to set out what we say around it. It is a delicate matter, and of course, do we think it’s right? Of course not. I don’t think we should be so monetized in every single aspect of what we do."

Earlier, the Grand Prix Drivers Association (GPDA) also released a statement on Instagram, expressing their dissent over the new rules. They urged FIA to be more thoughtful and reconsider the new guidelines.

