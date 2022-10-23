FIA's proposed penalty to Red Bull has no championship points reduction after cost cap breach: Reports

F1's cost cap saga continues to get more interesting by the minute, as Red Bull has reportedly rejected the 25% wind tunnel time reduction proposed by the FIA.

According to a report by the German publication Auto Motor und Sport (AMuS), the FIA proposed the aforementioned reduction in wind tunnel time coupled with no championship points deduction for Red Bull. The Milton Keynes-based team, however, has rejected it considering the humongous deficit that the team could face with such a penalty next season.

The report stated:

"The more interesting part happened off the track. Everything revolved around Red Bull's offense in the budget cover affair. The racing team has known for a week what punishment it faces. Allegedly a deduction of 25 percent of the wind tunnel time for the coming season plus a fine. A retroactive punishment with a point deduction for 2021 should be off the table. Red Bull is said to have disagreed with the cost cap administrator's proposal. The process then continues."

The report further suggested that Christian Horner's attempts to meet the FIA president had not been fruitful until then. It stated:

"In Austin, team boss Christian Horner contacted FIA President Mohammed bin Sulayem. Supposedly to make him a counter-suggestion as to what punishment one could live with. On the outside, this gives the impression that guilt and atonement can be negotiated like in a bazaar. However, bin Sulayem can at best act as a neutral observer in the matter. The process is entirely in the hands of independent examiners and judges, should a hearing occur when the two parties cannot agree."

Mateschitz family might get involved in Red Bull's case

The aforementioned report also claims that Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz might get involved as such a fiasco could be detrimental to the brand's image on a global scale. The report stated:

"Apparently, Horner can't decide for himself how he wants to either. The scope of the case is so great that the Mateschitz family must be consulted in any case. This is not just about the Formula 1 team, but the image of a brand. This has reportedly already led to some delays."

If the report is anything to go by, the ball is in the Austrian team's court. Should the protests continue, this could drag on for another six months. The report also stated:

"From the FIA's point of view, it is up to the team how quickly the process ends. If an agreement is reached with the cost cap administrator, the file can be closed immediately. If it goes to court, the matter can drag on for another six months."

All in all, the cost cap saga has unveiled an ugly side of the sport to the plethora of new fans.

