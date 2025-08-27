FIA taking “step by step” approach involving teams and drivers for F1 rules in 2026

FIA Motorsports Director Nikolas Tombazis recently revealed that the rules for the 2026 F1 season haven't been finalized yet. Moreover, they will be decided through a "step-by-step" approach, based on the feedback from teams throughout the length of the season.

Formula 1 is prepared to run the new engine and design regulations from the 2026 season. Massive changes have been introduced under these regulations, which will see the cars getting smaller, lighter, and slower on corners (due to a lack of overall downforce). At the same time, they will be extremely fast on the straights and will feature "active aero."

The cars will also witness a major increase in the electrical output, with the battery generating 350kW, more than double that under the current regulations.

The FIA has also been working on the updated rules and regulations for the season; however, Nikolas Tombazis recently revealed that the rules haven't been finalized. While multiple simulator runs are in place to test the cars and lay down rules accordingly, the FIA feels it would be best to get the feedback from the teams and make it a step-by-step process.

"We haven't finalized the rules yet," revealed Tombazis (via Auto Motor und Sport). "They will be adjusted step by step, depending on the teams' experiences and what they report back to us. The more intensively they get involved in development, the more often the drivers test the 2026 cars in the simulator, the more feedback we will receive from them."

The complexities of the new F1 regulations are expected to make it quite a challenge for the teams to adapt to while keeping their current level of competitiveness. There are other changes as well that will see innovations in cars.

How will F1's 'active aero' work under the 2026 regulations?

As mentioned, the 2026 F1 cars will feature active aerodynamics. The drag reduction system (DRS), which is basically a flap on the rear wing that opens up to reduce drag and increase overall speed, will no longer exist. Instead, it will be replaced with a much more complicated rear wing design. This will also be paired with a front wing, which will be just as complicated, engineering-wise.

The drivers would have the option to switch the cars between an X Mode and a Z Mode. Depending on the part of the track, the drivers would be able to switch to the X mode, which will see the cars shifting to a low downforce configuration with minor changes in the front and rear wings. This will give them more speed on the straight parts. The Z mode, on the other hand, will enable more downforce, which will be better for cornering.

Interestingly, there would be no specific parts on the track where the drivers would have to switch these modes; hence, they are not classified as overtaking aids, such as the DRS.

There will be massive competition on the F1 grid. The smaller and lighter cars could promise to show more close racing, even on narrow tracks such as Monaco, which has faced quite a lot of criticism recently because of the lack of overtakes it features.

