"It’s two versus one" - Fighting only a single Ferrari can be 'a beneficial strategic dynamic' for Red Bull at 2022 F1 French GP, believes Christian Horner

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner admitted that having both drivers in the front two rows behind Charles Leclerc may not be as big a problem for the team, given that they have a single Ferrari to fight at the 2022 French Grand Prix. After taking on a power unit penalty, Carlos Sainz is set to start the race from the back of the grid and has a relatively small chance of challenging the two Red Bull drivers or helping out his teammate.

As reported by GPblog, Horner revealed that the weather conditions and tire strategy will also play a significant role in Sunday's race. He said:

“It’s two versus one, which is always a beneficial strategic dynamic and strategy can play a decisive role around this track. The deciding factor will be how the front tyres survive tomorrow, through some of these long turns, like 11 and 12.’’

He further said:

“We did some good work overnight on the sim and the factory worked very hard overnight, burning the midnight oil, to bring us improvements today. Ultimately, we have the second and third drivers on the grid and I believe we can do something from there in the race. It is going to be hot and a little windy tomorrow so it will be a fascinating battle out there. If it plays out and we are close to Charles with that overspeed then an overtake is on.’’

Red Bull "lacking" grip in qualifying, says Max Verstappen

Charles Leclerc beat both Red Bull drivers to secure pole position in the qualifying session ahead of the French Grand Prix. Max Verstappen believes that the RB18 lacked grip on Saturday, making the session "trickier" than anticipated.

In a post-qualifying media interaction, the reigning world champion said:

“Well, FP3 is not qualifying clearly. Overall, I think we were lacking a bit in qualifying, just general grip. So, it was a bit more tricky than I think I would have hoped but overall we still have a decent race car. Hopefully, tomorrow will come into our favour, we’re quick on the straights so we can use that tomorrow.’’

Speaking about the team's chances of challenging Ferrari this weekend, Verstappen added:

“We’ll find out tomorrow. I mean, it is also going to be warmer but clearly they’ve been really quick again.’’

Red Bull currently lead the Constructor Standings with 359 points to their name.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far